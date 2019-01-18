Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on $15bn Defibrillators Market

LONDON, January 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Defibrillators Market Forecast 2019-2029

External Defibrillators, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Transvenous ICD, Subcutaneous ICD, Single-Chamber ICD, Dual-Chamber ICD, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-D), Manual External Defibrillators, Automated External Defibrillators, Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators

The global defibrillators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017-2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2029. In 2018, the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators segment held 77% of the global defibrillators market.

Report Scope

• Global Defibrillators Market forecast 2019-2029

• Global Defibrillators market forecast by product:

• Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs)

• Transvenous ICDs (T-ICDs)

- Single-Chamber ICDs

- Dual-Chamber ICDs

- Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-Ds)

• Subcutaneous ICDs (S-ICDs)

• External Defibrillators

• Manual External Defibrillators

• Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs)

- Semi-Automated External Defibrillators

- Fully-Automated External Defibrillators

• Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators (WCDs)

• Global Defibrillators market forecast by end-user:

• Hospitals and Cardiac Centers

• Pre-hospital Services

• Public Access

• Home Care

• Other-End User

• Global Defibrillators National Market forecast 2019-2029, covering:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific:

• Japan

• China

• India

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Africa

• Analysis of the key factors driving and restraining the growth of the defibrillators market

• Assessment of selected leading companies, examining recent performance and outlooks:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Biotronik SE & Co. KG

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Cardiac Science Corporation

• LivaNova PLC

• Medtronic PLC

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• Phillips Healthcare

• Physio Control Inc.

• Zoll Medical Corporation

SOURCE Visiongain