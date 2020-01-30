Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the USD 7.1 Billion Non-Lethal Weapons Market

Non-Lethal Weapons Market Report 2020-2030

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by System Type (Anti-Personnel and Anti-Vehicle), by Application (Military and Law Enforcement), by Technology (Area-Denial, Ammunition, Explosives, Gases & Sprays, Directed Energy Weapons, and Electroshock) & by Country (Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Kingdom, and United States). Plus, Analysis of the Leading Players in the Market Space

• Four companies receive contracts for non-lethal weapons development

• Army awards contract for non-lethal weapons in Afghanistan

• Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc. awarded $10m contract for continued non-lethal weapons research and development

• Naval Surface Warfare Center is exploring non-lethal options

• A concise definition and comprehensive analysis of the Non-Lethal Weapons market from 2020 to 2030.

• An understanding of not only the financial prospects of the Non-Lethal Weapons industry but also the growth potential of several submarkets – including different technology types such as area-denial systems, less-lethal ammunition, non-lethal explosives, gases and sprays, directed energy weapons, and electroshock weapons.

• An informed forecast of the sales of 15 countries – the United States, Israel, China, Russia, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, France, Canada, Germany, India, Brazil, South Africa, South Korea, Australia, and Mexico.

• A description of the main drivers and restraints that are affecting the development of the Non-Lethal Weapons market.

• Profiles of the key players in the industry as well as up-to-date information on the latest financial performances and R&D expenses.

Governments, agencies & organisations actively working or interested in the Non-Lethal Weapons industry will also find significant value in our research.

Predictions for the global market and submarkets – what's possible?

Along with an evaluation of the current level of international investment in the Non-Lethal Weapons market, this report provides measured forecasts for four submarkets covering the period 2020 to 2030.

• Non-Lethal Weapons Market by System Type, 2020-2030

• Anti-Personnel Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Anti-Vehicle Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Non-Lethal Weapons Market by Application, 2020-2030

• Military Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Law Enforcement Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Non-Lethal Weapons Market by Technology, 2020-2030

• Area-Denial Non-Lethal Systems Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Non-Lethal Ammunition Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Non-Lethal Explosives Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Gases & Sprays Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Directed Energy Weapons Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Electroshock Weapons Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Non-Lethal Weapons Market by Country, 2020-2030

• United States Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Israel Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• China Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Russia Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• United Kingdom Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Saudi Arabia Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• France Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Canada Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Germany Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• India Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Brazil Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• South Africa Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• South Korea Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Australia Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Mexico Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Rest of World Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

Companies covered in the report include:

Aardvark Tactical Inc.

Alfalight

American Technology Corporation

AMTEC

Axon Enterprise Inc

BAE Systems

Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp.

Ball Corporation

Boeing Company

Brügger & Thomet AG

Bundeswehr

Calgary Police

Combined Systems, Inc.

Condor Non-Lethal Technologies

Desert Wolf

Drs Technologies, Inc.

Fiocchi

FN Herstal

Fraunhofer Society (Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft)

General Atomics

General Dynamics Corporation

Herstal SA and Combined Systems, Inc.

HIATT Handcuffs

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF)

Jaycor

Kratos Defence and Security Solutions, Inc.

Lamperd Less Lethal Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MACE Security International Inc.

MBDA Deutschland

MDM Group

Metropolitan Police force

Mission Less Lethal Technologies

Monadnock

Moog, Inc.

NonLethal Technologies Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Panther Stun Guns

People's Armed Police

PepperBall Technologies

QinetiQ Group PLC

RAFAEL

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall AG

Sabre

Simunition Inc

South African Police Service (SAPS)

South Korean National Police

Spezialeinsatzkommandos

Stinger Systems

TASER International Inc.

Techno Arms

Textron Systems

The Safariland Group

UK Home Office

US Air Force

US Armed Services

US Army

US DoD

US military

US Navy

UZI

Victoria Police

VLOC Inc.

