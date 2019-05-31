Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $200.4 Billion Rigid Plastic Packaging Market
Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Report 2019-2029
Forecasts by Resin Type (PET, PP, HDPE, Others), by Packaging Type (Bottles & Jars, Trays, Tubs, Cups & Pots, Rigid Bulk Products, Others), by Application (Beverages, Foods, Household Chemicals, Personal Care, Pharma, Others)
31 May, 2019, 10:00 BST
LONDON, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Rigid Plastic Packaging market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $200.4bn in 2019.
Report Scope
• Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Report Market Forecasts From 2019-2029
• Rigid Plastic Packaging Submarket Forecasts By Resin Type From 2019-2029
• PET Plastic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• PP Plastic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• HDPE Plastic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Others Plastic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Rigid Plastic Packaging Submarket Forecasts By Packaging Type From 2019-2029
• Bottles & Jars Plastic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Trays Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Tubs, Cups & Pots Plastic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Rigid Bulk Products Plastic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Others Plastic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Rigid Plastic Packaging Submarket Forecasts By End Use From 2019-2029 Covering
• Beverage Plastic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Food Plastic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Household Chemicals Plastic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Personal Care Plastic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Pharma Plastic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Others Plastic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Regional Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Forecasts From 2019-2029 Covering
• North America Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2019-2029
• U.S. Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2019-2029
• Canada Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2019-2029
• Mexico Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2019-2029
• China Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2019-2029
• Japan Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2019-2029
• India Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2019-2029
• South Korea Plastic Packaging Market 2019-2029
• Australia Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2019-2029
• Rest of APAC Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2019-2029
• Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2019-2029
• U.K. Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2019-2029
• Germany Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2019-2029
• France Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2019-2029
• Russia Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2019-2029
• Italy Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2019-2029
• Spain Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2019-2029
• Other European Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2019-2029
• Rest Of The World Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2019-2029
• Brazil Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2019-2029
• Argentina Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2019-2029
• Saudi Arabia Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2019-2029
• South Africa Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2019-2029
• Remaining Countries Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2019-2029
• Analysis Of The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Global, Regional And Country Level Rigid Plastic Packaging Markets From 2019-2029
• Profiles Of The Leading Rigid Plastic Packaging Companies
• Amcor
• Bemis
• Berry Plastics
• Reynolds Group Holdings
• Sealed Air
• Silgan Holdings
• BASF SE
• 3M Company
• DowDuPont
Companies covered in the report include:
3M
Alto
Amcor
BASF SE
Bemis Company
Berry Plastics
Boomerang Plastics
Britton Group
Caiba
Charpak
Chesapeake
Consolidated Container Company
Constar Europe
Coveris
Design Cognition
Dow Chemical
DowDuPont
DS Smith
ES Plastic
Esterform
Etimex Primary Packaging
EXTRO
FaerchPlast
GPack
Graham Packaging Company
Greif
Greiner Packaging
GroupeGuillin
HAVI Global Solutions
Holfeld Plastics
Hordijk Holding
Inco Veritas
INCPEN
Jiasheng Plastic Packaging Products Co
Jokey Plastik
Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc.
Leeds Vacuum Formers
LINPAC
LogoPlaste
MikoPac
Mold-Rite Plastics
Nampak
Northpac
Obeikan
One Plastics Group
Paardekooper Van der Windt Group
Packaging Graphics
Packagingbazar
Pagoda National Packaging Company
Petainer
Piber Group
Plastipak
Plastique
Promens
Resilux
Reynolds Group Holdings
Robinson Packaging
RPC
Saier Holding
Sauer Polymertechnik
Sealed Air
Serioplast
Sharp Interpack
Sidel
Silgan Holdings
Somater
SwissPrimePack
Vecom
Veriplast
VIP Packaging
Winpak
Organisations Mentioned
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Asian Development Bank
United Nations Statistics Division FAOSTAT
