Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $2.8bn Empty Capsules Market

Global Empty Capsules Market and Industry Forecast 2020-2030

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gelatin Capsules, Non-gelatin Capsules, Pig Skin Gelatin, Bovine Derived Gelatin, Bone Meal Gelatin, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose (HPMC), Pullulan, Starch Material, Antibiotic & Antibacterial drugs, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, Cough & Cold Preparations, Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Cardiovascular Drugs, Antacid & Antiflatulent Drugs, Antianemic Drugs, Pharmaceutical Industry, Neutraceutical Industry, Cosmetics Industry, Clinical Research Laboratories

The global empty capsules market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2019, the hard gelatin segment held 85% share of the global empty capsules market.

Report Scope

• Global Empty Capsules market forecasts from 2020-2030

• Revenue forecasts from 2020-2030 are provided for the following segments in the global empty capsules market by type of raw material:

• Gelatin Capsules: Pig Skin Gelatin, Bovine Derived Gelatin, Bone Meal Gelatin, Others

• Non-gelatin Capsules: Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose (HPMC), Pullulan & Starch Material

• Revenue forecasts from 2020-2030 are provided for the following segments in the global empty capsules market by therapeutic application:

• Antibiotic and Antibacterial Drugs

• Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

• Cough and Cold Preparations

• Anti-inflammatory Drugs

• Cardiovascular Drugs

• Antacid and Antiflatulent Drugs

• Antianaemic Drugs

• Others

• Revenue forecasts from 2020-2030 are provided for the following segments in the global empty capsules market by end-user:

• Pharmaceutical industry

• Neutraceutical Industry

• Cosmetics Industry

• Clinical Research Laboratories

• Empty Capsules national market forecasts from 2020-2030, covering:

• US

• Canada

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

• China

• India

• Brazil

• Mexico

The revenues of each national market are further broken down by type of raw material, therapeutic application and end-user.

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the empty capsules market:

• ACG Worldwide

• Bright Pharmacaps Inc.

• CapsCanada Corporation

• Capsugel (Lonza)

• Healthcaps India Ltd.

• Medicaps Ltd.

• Natural Capsules Limited

• Nextar Lifesciences LLC.

• Qingdao Yiqing Medicinal Capsules Co., Ltd.

• Qualicaps Inc.

• Roxlor LLC.

• Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsules Co., Ltd.

• Snail Pharma Industry Co., Ltd.

• Suheung Co., Ltd.

• Sunil Healthcare Ltd.

• Provides market share analysis of key players operating in the empty capsules market

• SWOT analysis of the global empty capsules market.

• Key questions answered in this report:

• How is the empty capsules market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining empty capsules market dynamics?

• How will each empty capsules submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much Sales will these submarkets account for in 2030?

• How will market shares of each empty capsules submarket develop from 2020-2030?

• Which empty capsules submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2020-2030?

• How will political and regulatory factors influence regional empty capsules markets and submarkets?

• How will market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which nation will lead the market in 2030?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2020 and 2030?

Companies covered in the report include:

ACG Worldwide

Advinus Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

Aventis

Baotou Capstech Co., Ltd

Bend Research Inc.

Biogen Idec

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bright Pharmacaps Inc.

CapsCanada Corporation

Capsugel

Cardinal Health

Catalent, Inc.

Celgene

Chelsea Therapeutics

Cipla

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Drug, Chemical & Associated Technologies Association (DCAT)

Eli Lilly

European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA)

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Fruit d'Or Nutraceuticals

Gelita AG

Genix Industria Farmaceutica Ltda.

Genzyme

GlaxoSmithKline

Healthcaps India Ltd.

Healthy Directions LLC.

Helen of Troy Limited

Helsinn Healthcare

India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF)

Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association

Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA)

InterMune

Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America (IFANCA)

Janssen Biotech

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Knight Therapeutics

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts

Lonza

Lundbeck

Lupin

Medi-Caps Ltd.

MW Encap Ltd.

National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Natural Capsules Limited

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.

Nicholas Piramal India Ltd.

Novartis

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

Pew Research Center's Forum of Religion and Public Life

Pfizer Inc.

Pharma (Nanjing) Co.Ltd.

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America

Pharmacyclics

Qingdao Yiqing Medicinal Capsules Co., Ltd.

Qualicaps, Inc.

Ranbaxy laboratories

Roche

Rousselot

Roxlor LLC

Sanofi

Shanxi Gaungsheng Medicinal Capsule Co.Ltd.

Snail Pharma Industry Co., Ltd.

Suheung Co., Ltd.

Sunil Healthcare Ltd.

Tessenderlo Group

Torrent Pharma

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Warner–Lambert

World Health Organisation

Zhejiang LinFeng Capsules Co. Ltd.

