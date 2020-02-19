Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $15bn Urban Air Mobility Market

Urban Air Mobility Market Report 2020-2030

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Platform (Air Taxi, Passenger Aerial Vehicle, Cargo Aerial Vehicle, and Air Ambulance), Infrastructure (Charging Station, Vertiports, Traffic Management), Operations (Piloted and Autonomous), Geography (Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies.

The HANNOVER MESSE 2017 has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The US$ 6.4bn Urban Air Mobility is expected to flourish in the next few years because of increasing innovation and decreasing cost of mobility with the introduction of driver-less drones or passenger vehicle, also Regulation is an important driver of sustainable innovation as it is generally geared towards creating the required framework for the sound introduction of new mobility solutions, ensuring those will positively contribute to reaching the optimal system.

Report highlights

• 250 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs

• Analysis of key players in Urban Air Mobility

• Global Urban Air Mobility Market outlook and analysis from 2020-2030

• Two expert interviews with key industry experts

• 50 major Urban Air Mobility contract and projects

• 10 detailed tables of 60 significant DFOS contracts, projects & programmes.

• Urban Air Mobility solution projections, analysis and potential from 2020-2030

• UAM market forecast 2020-2030, by Platform

• Air Taxi

• Passenger Aerial vehicle

• Cargo Aerial Vehicle

• Air Ambulance

• UAM market forecast 2020-2030, by Infrastructure

• Charging station

• Vertiports

• Traffic Management

• UAM market forecast 2020-2030, by Operations

• Piloted

• Autonomous

• Regional Urban Air Mobility Market forecasts from 2020-2030

• Americas forecast 2020-2030,

• EMEA forecast 2020-2030

• APAC forecast 2020-2030

• Key questions answered

• What does the future hold for the Urban Air Mobility industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which applications should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to success and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

Companies covered in the report include:

Aselsan

Bae Systems

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

Harris

L3 Technologies

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins

Saab

Thales

Cobham

Inmarsat

Iridium Communications

Kongsberg

Rheinmetall

Rolta India

Systematic

Viasat

LeidosTechnologies

QinetiQ

Safran

Smiths Group

Textron

