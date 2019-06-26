Visiongain Report: Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Bunkering Market will see a Capital Expenditure (capex) of $843mn

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Bunkering Market 2019-2029

LONDON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts (CAPEX) and Analysis by Mode including Ship-to-Ship, Port-to-Ship, Truck-to-Ship & Portable Tanks, by End-user Vessel Type including Ferries, Cargo Carriers, PSV, Tanker Fleet & Other Service Vehicles AND by Region PLUS Profiles of Leading Companies in the LNG Bunkering Market

Visiongain has calculated that the LNG Bunkering market will see a capital expenditure (CAPEX) of $843mn in 2019. Read on to discover the potential business opportunities available.

The report will answer questions such as:

– How is the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Bunkering market evolving?

– What is driving and restraining the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Bunkering market dynamics?

– How will each submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much sales will these submarkets account for in 2029?

– How will market shares of each the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Bunkering submarket develop from 2019-2029?

– Which Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Bunkering submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2019-2029?

– How will political and regulatory factors influence regional the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Bunkering market and submarkets?

– Will the leading national Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Bunkering market broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?

– How will market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which nation will lead the market in 2029?

– Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

– How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2019 and 2029?

Five Reasons Why You Must Order and Read This Report Today:

1) The report provides forecasts for the five main end user Vessel Type 2019-2029

– Ferries

– Cargo Carriers

– PSV

– Tanker Fleet

– Other Service Vehicles

2) The report also Forecasts and Analyses the LNG Bunkering market by Mode from 2019-2029

– Ship to Ship

– Port to Ship

– Truck to Ship

– Portable Tanks

3) The report provides CAPEX and Capacity forecasts (2019-2029), plus analysis, for five national/regional LNG Bunkering markets, providing unique insight into LNG industry development

– Norway

– Rest of Europe

– North America

– Asia Pacific

– Rest of the World

4) The report reveals tables detailing all confirmed LNG Bunkering projects:

– Year

– Type

– Owner

– Class

– Country

5) The report provides market share and detailed profiles of the leading companies operating within the LNG Bunkering market:

– Korea Gas Corp

– Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC

– Polskie LNG SA

– ENGIE SA

– Fjord Line

– Equinor

– Gasnor AS

– Skangas AS

This independent 187-page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competitors. With 132 tables and figures examining the LNG Bunkering market space, the report gives you a direct, detailed breakdown of the market. PLUS, Capital expenditure AND detail of all existing LNG Bunkering, as well as project tables for each region showing the upcoming projects. This report will keep your knowledge that one step ahead of your rivals.

Companies covered in the report include:

ADNOC

AET

Älvtank

Baleària

BC ferries

Blue LNG

Bremenports

Brittany Ferries

Brodosplit

ButanGas

Carnival Corporation

Caronte & Tourist

CHFS

Chubu Electric Power

CIMC

CMA CGM

Confapi Napoli

COSCO Shipping

Crowley Maritime Corp

Danser group

De Biase

DEME

Disney Cruise Lines

Dragages Ports

Drydocks World

Edison

Energas

Engie SA

Equinor

ESL Shipping

Fjord Line

Fred. Olsen

Furetank Rederi

Galdieri

Gasnor AS

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Gazprombank

GNS Shipping

Grandi Navi Veloci

Groupe Desgagnés

Harvey Gulf International marine LLC

Heerema Offshore

Higas

Ilshin Shipping

Inpex Corporation

Italcost

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Keppel Smit Towage

Kogas

Korea Gas Corp

KPC

Kuwait Petroleum

Liegruppen

Liquigas Marine Service

LNG Gorskaya LLC

LNG Masterplan

Maju Maritime

MAN Cryo

Maxcom Bunker

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

MSC Cruises

Nationaal LNG Platform

Nauticor

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nordlaks

Petronas

Polish Baltic Shipping Co

Polskie LNG SA

Ponant

Prima LNG

PSA Marine

Qatar Petroleum

RCCL

Rederi AB Gotland

Rimorchiatori Riuniti Panfido

Rosneft

Royal Doeksen

SCF

Shell

Shturman Koshelev LLC

Siem Car Carriers

Siem Offshore

Skangas AS

Snam

So De Co.

Sofregaz

Sumitomo Corp

Swedegas

Teekay Offshore

Thun Tankers

Torghatten

Total SA

TOTE Ship Holdings

Toyota Tsusho Corporation

Uyeno Transtech

van der Kamp

Wartsila

Xijiang shipping



Organisations Mentioned

Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel

Society of Quebec Ferries

Yokohama-Kawasaki International Port Corp

World Ports Climate Initiative

US Coast Guard

SeOil Agency/Gas Entec

Northern Adriatic Sea Port Authority

German Transport Ministry

