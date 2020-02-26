Visiongain Report: Commercial Electric Aircraft Spending to Grow at a Double-digit Rate over the Forecast Period

- Top 20 Companies Developing Commercial Electric Aircraft 2020

- Competitive Landscape Analysis by Major Developments and Research and Developments Spending in the Electric Aircraft and Electric Propulsion Technology

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial electric aircraft is an aircraft powered by electric motors. Electric power may be supplied by a variety of methods including batteries, ground power cables, solar cells, ultra-capacitors, fuel cells and power beaming. Electrification of aircrafts not only offers the capability to reduce emissions but could also unlock the potential for more energy-efficient aircrafts and brand-new architectures and use cases. Electrification could also revolutionise the supply base in the aerospace industry, posing an existential threat to incumbent suppliers and facilitating access for new entrants.

There are two concurrent technological trends in the electric aircraft developments, this includes More Electric Aircraft and Electrical Propulsion aircrafts. The More Electric Aircraft (MEA) is an evolutionary trend in which each successive generation of aircraft has typically employed more electrical equipment in place of systems that would previously have been mechanical, hydraulic or pneumatic, and Electrical Propulsion, a potentially revolutionary new approach which has gained much recent publicity, and which, if adopted widely, would transform large segments of the aerospace industry, affecting not only propulsion, but also aircraft systems, and leading to radically new aircraft architectures. Despite advances in the electrification, electrical systems deployed in the aircrafts do come with the drawbacks of requiring advances in power electronics to handle the ever-increasing loads, and the need to dissipate, or put to use, excess heat created by losses within the electrical power chain. However, as a result of the advantages of increasing electrification in terms of reduced weight, greater reliability, lower maintenance costs and increased efficiency, it is expected that a continuation or even acceleration of the MEA trend as long as the current higher costs of some electrical systems can be restrained. As safety in aviation is of paramount importance, evolutionary changes are expected, implemented through step-by-step adoption of electrically powered equipment in additional aircraft systems.

The major 20 players identified in the value chain which are currently developing commercial electric aircrafts and their necessary components includes Boeing, Airbus S.A., Wright Electric, Israel Aerospace Industries, Bye Aerospace, Dufour Aerospace, Electric Aircraft Corporation, Eviation Alice, Faradair, Longanair Ltd., Ampaire, Zunum Aero, Joby Aviation, Embraer SA, Pipistrel, Siemens, Rolls Royce, Magnix, GE Aviation, and Dixion Motors Inc.

Leading 20 companies developing Commercial Electric Aircraft responds to your need for definitive market data.

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.

The 113-page report provides clear, detailed insight into the global Commercial Electric Aircraft companies. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

Also, in this report are project tables covering over 200 leading current and future projects

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today, you stay better informed and ready to act.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/top-20-companies-developing-commercial-electric-aircraft-2020/#download_sampe_div

Report Scope

The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:

• 249 tables, charts and graphs are analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Commercial Electric Aircraft market.

• Leading 20 Companies developing commercial electric aircraft 2020

• Commercial Electric Aircraft market provides CAPEX and CAPACITY forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030 for three submarkets:

The report will answer questions such as:

• Who are the leading companies in the Commercial Electric Aircraft industry?

• What is their strategy?

• What is their existing processing capacity and where is it based?

• What are their core strengths and weaknesses?

• Do they have expansion plans, and if so where are they likely to go?

• What is driving and restraining the involvement of each leading company within the market?

• What is the total size of the Commercial Electric Aircraft market in 2015 and 2016? How much will it grow and why?

• What are the leading countries for the development of the Commercial Electric Aircraft market?

• Which individual technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

• In what instances is Commercial Electric Aircraft a core part of a company strategy and, if so, why?

Regional Commercial Electric Aircraft market forecasts from 2020-2030 with drivers and restraints for the countries including:

• Canada

• U.S.

• Brazil

• U.K.

• Norway

• Germany

• France

• Mexico

• Italy

• South Africa

• Egypt

• China

• Japan

• Malaysia

• Indonesia

• India

• Saudi Arabia

• Kuwait

• Company profiles for the leading Commercial Electric Aircraft companies

• Boeing

• Airbus

• Dufour Aerospace

• Eviation Alice

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• Faradair

• Roll-Royce Holdings Plc

• Wright Electric

• Zunum Aero Inc.

• GE Aviation

• Longanair Ltd.

• Bye Aerospace

• Siemens

• Pipistrel USA

• Ampaire

• Joby Aviation

• Electric Aircraft Corporation

• Magnix

• Embraer

• Duxon Motors

Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making

How will you benefit from this report?

• Keep your knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind

• Reinforce your strategic decision-making with definitive and reliable market data

• Learn how to exploit new technological trends

• Realise your company's full potential within the market

• Understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/top-20-companies-developing-commercial-electric-aircraft-2020/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

AAR

Aer Lingus Group Plc

Aero Asahi Corporation

AeroAsia

AeroCentury Corp

Aerolineas Argentinas

Aeroman

Aeromexico

Air Astana

Air Berlin Plc

Air Canada

Air China

Air Dolomiti SpA

Air France

Air India Ltd

Air Lease Corp.

Air New Zealand

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

Airbus

Airbus Asia

Alaska Airlines Inc

Delta TechOps

Doric Nimrod Air Two Ltd.

Dubai Aviation Corporation

EASA

easyJet Plc

Egypt Air Holding Company

Elite Aerospace Inc

Embraer

Emirates Airline

Emirates Engineering

Epi Europrop International Gmbh

Era Helicopters LLC

ERJ aircraft

Esterline Technologies Corp.

Ethiopian Airlines Enterprise

Etihad Engineering

EVA Airways

FAA

Garuda Indonesia

GE Aviation

GE Celma

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Military Satellites Market Report 2018-2028

Governmental Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) Solutions Market Report 2018-2028

Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Forecast 2020-2030

US Border Security Market Report 2019-2029

Border Security Market Report 2018-2028

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Visiongain