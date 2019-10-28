Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $266bn Biologicals Market
Biologics Market Trends and Forecasts 2019-2029
Protein Therapeutics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Fusion Proteins, Regenerative Medicines, Insulin, Other Recombinant Hormones, Plasma & Recombinant Coagulating Factors, Interferons, Enzyme Replacement, Stem Cell Therapies, Tissue Engineered Products, Gene Therapies
LONDON, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biologics market is estimated to reach $266bn in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2024. In 2018, the monoclonal antibodies submarket held 36% share of the global biologics market.
Report Scope
• Global Biologics Market outlook from 2019-2029
• Global Biologics Submarkets analysis and forecast from 2019-2029:
• Protein therapeutics, with sub-forecasting for insulin, other recombinant hormones, plasma and recombinant coagulating factors, interferons, enzyme replacement and other agents
• Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs)
• Fusion proteins
• Regenerative medicine, with sub-forecasting for stem cell treatment, tissue engineering and gene therapy
• Vaccines
• This report discusses factors that drive and restrain this market. As well as opportunities and trends in this market.
• This report discusses the SWOT and STEP Analysis of the biologics market.
• Key questions answered by this report:
• What is the current size of the total global biologics market? How much will this market be worth from to 2029?
• What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall biologics market over the next ten years?
• What are the main segments within the overall biologics market? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period to 2029? How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?
• What factors will affect each of the different segments of the market over the next ten years?
• What are the largest national markets for biologics? What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years? What are their forecasts for 2018 to 2029?
• What are the leading products? What are their revenues and latest developments? How will the revenues for some of the leading products change over the next ten years?
• Who are the most prominent companies, and what are their activities and outlooks?
• What are some of the most prominent biologics currently in development?
• What are the main trends that will affect the biologics market between 2018 and 2029?
• What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the market?
• What are the social, technological, economic and political influences that will shape this market over the next ten years?
