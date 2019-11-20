Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential within the $13.8bn Advanced Wound Care Market

Top 20 Advanced Wound Care Companies 2020

Smith & Nephew Plc., ConvaTec Group Plc., Coloplast A/S, 3M, B. Braun Melsungen AG and Other Companies

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global advanced wound care market was valued at $9.2bn in 2018. The largest segment of the advanced wound care market will continue to be active wound care throughout the forecast period. However, this segment will continue to lose market shares to wound care devices and wound care biologics sectors, from 55.2% in 2019 to 38.9% in 2029.

How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 129-page report you will receive 121 charts– all unavailable elsewhere.

The 129-page Visiongain report provides clear detailed insight into the leading 20 companies in the advanced wound care market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/top-20-advanced-wound-care-companies-2020/#download_sampe_div

Report Scope

• Global Advanced Wound Care Market forecast from 2019-2029

• Forecast of the Global Advanced Wound Care Market by region:

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the global advanced wound care market:

• 3M Company

• Acelity L.P. Inc.

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• BSN Medical GmbH

• Cardinal Health, Inc.

• Celularity, Inc.

• Coloplast A/S

• ConvaTec Group plc

• Generex Biotechnology Corp.

• Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

• Hollister Incorporated

• Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

• Johnson & Johnson

• Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. Kg

• Medline Industries, Inc.

• Medtronic PLC

• Mölnlycke Health Care

• Organogenesis

• PAUL HARTMANN AG

• Smith & Nephew

• This report provides a SWOT analysis of the advanced wound care market.

• This report also discusses factors that drive and restrain the market, as well as opportunities in the advanced wound care market.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/top-20-advanced-wound-care-companies-2020/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

3M Company

Acelity L.P. Inc.

Alliqua BioMedical

Avista Capital Partners

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb

BSN Medical GmbH

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Celularity, Inc.

Center for Disease Control (CDC)

Codman Neurosurgery

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group plc

Covidien Plc.

Crawford Healthcare

DeOst group

ER Squibb & Sons

FarrowMed

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Generex Biotechnology Corp.

GHD GesundHeits GMBH Deutschland

Healthpoint Biotheraputics

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Hollister Incorporated

Immodulon

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

International Diabetes Federation (IDF)

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson

JoViPak

KCI

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. Kg

Mediq

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Metasurg

Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW)

Mölnlycke Health Care

Nordic Capital Partners

NuTech Medical

Olaregen Therapeutix Inc.

Organogenesis

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)

Regentys Corporation

SastoMed GmbH.

Smith & Nephew

SNaP

Sorbion

Spiracur Inc.

Sundance Enterprises, Inc.

TEI Biosciences Inc.

TEI Medical Inc.

Terumo Corporation

The Harvard Drug Group (THDG)

Tissue Analytics

World Health Organisation (WHO)

Wright Therapy Products, Inc.

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Anti-infective Agents Market Forecast 2019-2029

Advanced Wound Care Market Forecast 2019-2029

Biologics Market Trends and Forecasts 2019-2029

Global OTC Pharmaceutical Market Forecast 2019-2029

Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market 2019-2029

Biobanking Market Forecasts 2019-2029

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Visiongain