Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential within the $13.8bn Advanced Wound Care Market
20 Nov, 2019, 10:00 GMT
Top 20 Advanced Wound Care Companies 2020
Smith & Nephew Plc., ConvaTec Group Plc., Coloplast A/S, 3M, B. Braun Melsungen AG and Other Companies
LONDON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global advanced wound care market was valued at $9.2bn in 2018. The largest segment of the advanced wound care market will continue to be active wound care throughout the forecast period. However, this segment will continue to lose market shares to wound care devices and wound care biologics sectors, from 55.2% in 2019 to 38.9% in 2029.
Report Scope
• Global Advanced Wound Care Market forecast from 2019-2029
• Forecast of the Global Advanced Wound Care Market by region:
• North America
• South America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• RoW
• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the global advanced wound care market:
• 3M Company
• Acelity L.P. Inc.
• B. Braun Melsungen AG
• BSN Medical GmbH
• Cardinal Health, Inc.
• Celularity, Inc.
• Coloplast A/S
• ConvaTec Group plc
• Generex Biotechnology Corp.
• Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
• Hollister Incorporated
• Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
• Johnson & Johnson
• Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. Kg
• Medline Industries, Inc.
• Medtronic PLC
• Mölnlycke Health Care
• Organogenesis
• PAUL HARTMANN AG
• Smith & Nephew
• This report provides a SWOT analysis of the advanced wound care market.
• This report also discusses factors that drive and restrain the market, as well as opportunities in the advanced wound care market.
