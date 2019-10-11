Visiongain Report: Automotive Advanced Driving Assistance System Market to Grow at a Steady Rate over the Next Decade
11 Oct, 2019, 10:00 BST
- Top 20 Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Companies Report 2019
- Leading Suppliers of Sensors & Semiconductors to OEMs for ADAS Applications (ACC, AEB, AFL, BSM, DMS, FCW, HUD, ISA, LDW, NVS, PDS, PA, RSR, SVC) & Sensors (LIDAR, IR, SRR-MRR, LRR, Cameras (Stereo, Mono, RVC, SVC), Ultrasonic)
LONDON, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive ADAS Market is constantly evolving, and new systems are being introduced to the market every year. However, all systems can generally be attributed to one of the submarkets stated. Additionally, as part of the product differentiation strategy of car manufacturers, different names might be allocated to describe an ADAS End-User Application, e.g. the Night Vision System term we use in this Visiongain report corresponds to Mercedes-Benz's Night View Assist Plus or BMW's Night Vision with Dynamic Light Spot.
It is also worth mentioning that in 2018, many OEMs – premium automakers as well as volume car manufacturers – offered a number of ADAS applications as a safety-oriented package (bundle) with a substantial discount on the aggregated price. This strategy aims to introduce consumers to the new driving technologies and increase the awareness levels of the benefits of these systems. The demand for ADAS in vehicles is growing rapidly. Expectedly, this growth will continue throughout the forecast period. Customers are opting for ADAS applications for safety concerns as the number of road accidents is on the rise, especially in the developing countries. Therefore, in the current business scenario, the increasing concern for safety primarily drives the ADAS market. In order to reduce the number of accidents with excellent ADAS applications such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection System, Lane Departure Warning System and Night Vision are extensively promoting ADAS applications.
Since the vehicle's price constitutes a major buying criterion especially in the small and medium-car segment, the ''packaging'' strategy aims to enhance penetration since the price of the package is considerably cheaper than the price of the individual systems if they are selected independently.
A representative example is BMW's Active Security Package available as an option for all models of the brand. The package comprises Lane departure warning, Forward Collision Warning, City Collision Mitigation, Pedestrian Recognition and Dynamic Safety Lane change warning priced at $1350 in the UK while LDW and PDW are priced $600, and $450 respectively if selected independently.
Report Highlights
106 Tables, Charts, And Graphs
Global Top 20 Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Companies And Analysis 2019
Analysis Of The Top 20 Automotive ADAS Companies Including Their ADAS Revenues, ADAS Market Share % And Ranking)
• Aisin Seiki Co
• Autoliv AB
• Bosch Group
• Continental AG
• Delphi Automotive
• Denso Corporation
• Freescale Semiconductors
• Gentex Corporation
• Harman International
• Hella KGaA Hueck & Co
• Hyundai Mobis
• Magna International Inc
• Mobileye N.V
• NVIDIA
• Panasonic Corporation
• Renesas Electronics
• Takata Corporation
• Texas Instruments
• Valeo SA
• ZF Group
Analysis of the challenges facing the industry
• Regulatory barriers
• Certification process
• Technological challenges
• Performance & reliability
• Cost issues
• Safety
• Semi-autonomous and autonomous technologies
• Emissions
Key questions answered
• What does the future hold for Automotive Advanced Driving Assistance Systems?
• Where should you target your business strategy?
• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?
• Which company is likely to succeed, and why?
Companies covered in the report include:
Aimotive
Aisin Seiki Co Company
Alibaba Group
Ambarella
Apple
Audi Electronics Venture
Autoliv AB Company
Azapa Co. Ltd
BMW
Borgwarner Inc
Bosch Company
British ASL Vision
Cinemo
CLD Limited
Continental AG
Daimler AG
Delphi Automotive (Aptiv PLC)
Denso Corporation Company
Elektrobit Automotive GmbH
Faurecia
FAW Group
Ficosa International S.A.
Freescale Semiconductors
Fuji (Subaru)
GAC Group
Geely
Gentex Corporation
Gestamp Automoción
Google
Green Hills Software
Hafei Motor
Haptronik
Harman International Company
Hawtai
Hella KGaA Hueck & Co
Hitachi automotive system
Hyundai Mobis
IBM
Infineon Semiconductors AG
Intel Corporation
International Rectifier Corp.
Iteris Inc
JAC Motors
Joyson Safety Systems
Luxoft
Magna International Company
Mahindra
Maruti Suzuki
Mercedes Benz Retail Group
Microsoft
Mobileye B.V Company
NuTonomy
NVIDIA Corporation Company
NXP semiconductors
Omnivision
Omron
Panasonic Corporation Company
Philips & Lite-On Digital Solutions (PLDS)
PLK Technologies
QNX
Qualcomm
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Ricardo plc
Samsung Electronics
Schrader international
Shanghai Automotive
Smarteye AB
Sogefi Group
Ssangyong
ST Microelectronics
Takata Corporation Company
Tass International
Tata Motors
Texas Instruments Company
ThyssenKrupp AG
Tognum AG
Tokai Rika
Toshiba
Toyota Motors
TRW Automotive Company
TTTech Computertechnik
Valeo S.A Company
Vector
Velodyne Inc.
Volvo
Voxx Electronics
Wabco
WABCO Holdings
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Zukunft Ventures GmbH
List of Other Organisations Mentioned in this Report
European Commission
European New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP)
Government of Japan
Government of US
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
