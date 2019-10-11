Visiongain Report: Automotive Advanced Driving Assistance System Market to Grow at a Steady Rate over the Next Decade

- Top 20 Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Companies Report 2019

- Leading Suppliers of Sensors & Semiconductors to OEMs for ADAS Applications (ACC, AEB, AFL, BSM, DMS, FCW, HUD, ISA, LDW, NVS, PDS, PA, RSR, SVC) & Sensors (LIDAR, IR, SRR-MRR, LRR, Cameras (Stereo, Mono, RVC, SVC), Ultrasonic)

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive ADAS Market is constantly evolving, and new systems are being introduced to the market every year. However, all systems can generally be attributed to one of the submarkets stated. Additionally, as part of the product differentiation strategy of car manufacturers, different names might be allocated to describe an ADAS End-User Application, e.g. the Night Vision System term we use in this Visiongain report corresponds to Mercedes-Benz's Night View Assist Plus or BMW's Night Vision with Dynamic Light Spot.

It is also worth mentioning that in 2018, many OEMs – premium automakers as well as volume car manufacturers – offered a number of ADAS applications as a safety-oriented package (bundle) with a substantial discount on the aggregated price. This strategy aims to introduce consumers to the new driving technologies and increase the awareness levels of the benefits of these systems. The demand for ADAS in vehicles is growing rapidly. Expectedly, this growth will continue throughout the forecast period. Customers are opting for ADAS applications for safety concerns as the number of road accidents is on the rise, especially in the developing countries. Therefore, in the current business scenario, the increasing concern for safety primarily drives the ADAS market. In order to reduce the number of accidents with excellent ADAS applications such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection System, Lane Departure Warning System and Night Vision are extensively promoting ADAS applications.

Since the vehicle's price constitutes a major buying criterion especially in the small and medium-car segment, the ''packaging'' strategy aims to enhance penetration since the price of the package is considerably cheaper than the price of the individual systems if they are selected independently.

A representative example is BMW's Active Security Package available as an option for all models of the brand. The package comprises Lane departure warning, Forward Collision Warning, City Collision Mitigation, Pedestrian Recognition and Dynamic Safety Lane change warning priced at $1350 in the UK while LDW and PDW are priced $600, and $450 respectively if selected independently.

Report Highlights

106 Tables, Charts, And Graphs

Global Top 20 Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Companies And Analysis 2019

Analysis Of The Top 20 Automotive ADAS Companies Including Their ADAS Revenues, ADAS Market Share % And Ranking)

• Aisin Seiki Co

• Autoliv AB

• Bosch Group

• Continental AG

• Delphi Automotive

• Denso Corporation

• Freescale Semiconductors

• Gentex Corporation

• Harman International

• Hella KGaA Hueck & Co

• Hyundai Mobis

• Magna International Inc

• Mobileye N.V

• NVIDIA

• Panasonic Corporation

• Renesas Electronics

• Takata Corporation

• Texas Instruments

• Valeo SA

• ZF Group

Analysis of the challenges facing the industry

• Regulatory barriers

• Certification process

• Technological challenges

• Performance & reliability

• Cost issues

• Safety

• Semi-autonomous and autonomous technologies

• Emissions

Key questions answered

• What does the future hold for Automotive Advanced Driving Assistance Systems?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to succeed, and why?

Companies covered in the report include:

Aimotive

Aisin Seiki Co Company

Alibaba Group

Ambarella

Apple

Audi Electronics Venture

Autoliv AB Company

Azapa Co. Ltd

BMW

Borgwarner Inc

Bosch Company

British ASL Vision

Cinemo

CLD Limited

Continental AG

Daimler AG

Delphi Automotive (Aptiv PLC)

Denso Corporation Company

Elektrobit Automotive GmbH

Faurecia

FAW Group

Ficosa International S.A.

Freescale Semiconductors

Fuji (Subaru)

GAC Group

Geely

Gentex Corporation

Gestamp Automoción

Google

Green Hills Software

Hafei Motor

Haptronik

Harman International Company

Hawtai

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co

Hitachi automotive system

Hyundai Mobis

IBM

Infineon Semiconductors AG

Intel Corporation

International Rectifier Corp.

Iteris Inc

JAC Motors

Joyson Safety Systems

Luxoft

Magna International Company

Mahindra

Maruti Suzuki

Mercedes Benz Retail Group

Microsoft

Mobileye B.V Company

NuTonomy

NVIDIA Corporation Company

NXP semiconductors

Omnivision

Omron

Panasonic Corporation Company

Philips & Lite-On Digital Solutions (PLDS)

PLK Technologies

QNX

Qualcomm

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Ricardo plc

Samsung Electronics

Schrader international

Shanghai Automotive

Smarteye AB

Sogefi Group

Ssangyong

ST Microelectronics

Takata Corporation Company

Tass International

Tata Motors

Texas Instruments Company

ThyssenKrupp AG

Tognum AG

Tokai Rika

Toshiba

Toyota Motors

TRW Automotive Company

TTTech Computertechnik

Valeo S.A Company

Vector

Velodyne Inc.

Volvo

Voxx Electronics

Wabco

WABCO Holdings

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Zukunft Ventures GmbH



List of Other Organisations Mentioned in this Report

European Commission

European New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP)

Government of Japan

Government of US

U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

