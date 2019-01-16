Visiongain Report Analyses the Top 20 Companies in the $44 bn Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market

LONDON, January 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Top 20 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Companies 2019

Company Revenues and Analysis of the Top 20 Leading Companies in this Market Space. Plus, Global Combined Forecast for All EOR Methods (Thermal, Chemical, CO2) by Spending ($m) and Production (mmbbls/yr)

Enhanced oil recovery (EOR) technologies are used to increase the amount of oil that can be extracted from an oil field after the primary and secondary production stages. The leading 20 players in the EOR market comprise a broad range of companies, including the six supermajors, large state-owned, or part state-owned, companies, and smaller private energy companies. Some of the leading players have diversified their EOR operations to include thermal, gas and chemical methods, often in numerous global locations, while others have focused their investments on one type of EOR technology or one specific region.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



Strong global EOR growth over the coming decade will be driven by a combination of factors, including recently rising oil prices, ageing oil fields, rapidly escalating global energy demand, technological developments, a desire to increase energy independence, increasing EOR opportunities in heavy oil and oil sands recovery, and a desire to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. This will ensure that there are significant growth opportunities for the leading EOR companies, along with companies currently outside the top 20 list.

The report will answer questions such as:

• Who are the leading companies in the EOR industry?

- What is their strategy?

- What is their existing processing capacity and where is it based?

- What are their core strengths and weaknesses?

- Do they have expansion plans, and if so where are they likely to go?

• What is driving and restraining the involvement of each leading company within the market?

• What are the projects these top companies are currently involved in?

• What is the total size of the EOR market in 2019? How much will it grow and why?

• What political, economic, environmental and technological factors affect the EOR market?

How will you benefit from this report?

• This report you will keep your knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind

• This report will allow you to reinforce strategic decision-making based upon definitive and reliable market data

• You will learn how to exploit new technological trends

• You will be able to realise your company's full potential within the market

• You will better understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities and partnerships

Three reasons why you must order and read this report today:

1) The study reveals where and how leading companies are investing in EOR market. We show you the prospects for companies operating in:

- North America

- Middle East

- Asia

- Europe

2) The report provides a detailed individual profile for each of the 20 leading companies in Enhanced Oil Recovery market in 2017, providing data for Production capacity, Revenue and details of existing and upcoming EOR projects:

- Chevron

- Suncor

- BP Plc

- PDVSA

- ConocoPhillips

- China National Petroleum Corporation

- ExxonMobil

- Royal Dutch Shell

- Total SA

- Petroleo Brasileiro

- Husky Energy

- Imperial Oil

- Cenovus

- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

- Occidental petroleum

- China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC)

- Kinder Morgan

- Halliburton

- Equinor (Statoil)

- Canadian Natural Resources

3) It also provides a PEST analysis of the key factors affecting the overall EOR market:

- Political

- Economic

- Social

- Technical

Competitive advantage

This independent, 192-page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competitors. With 115 tables and figures examining the companies within the EOR market space, the report gives you an immediate, one-stop breakdown of the leading EOR companies plus analysis and future outlooks, keeping your knowledge one step ahead of your rivals.

Who should read this report?

• Anyone within the EOR value chain

• CEOs

• COOs

• CIOs

• Business development managers

• Marketing managers

• Technologists

• Suppliers

• Investors

• Banks

• Government agencies

• Contractors

Don't miss out

This report is essential reading for you or anyone in the oil or other industries with an interest in EOR. Purchasing this report today will help you to recognise those important market opportunities and understand the possibilities there. Order our Top 20 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Companies 2019: Company Revenues and Analysis of the Top 20 Leading Companies in this Market Space. Plus, Global Combined Forecast for All EOR Methods (Thermal, Chemical, CO2) by Spending ($m) and Production (mmbbls/yr). Plus, in-depth analysis of the top 20 leading companies in this market space.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/top-20-enhanced-oil-recovery-eor-companies-2019/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Angle Energy Inc.

AP Moller

Apache Corporation

ASA (Noreco)

Atahbasca Oil Sands Corp.

Atotech

Axion Energy

Barents Sea Exploration Collaboration (BaSEC)

Barrick Energy Ltd

Baytex Energy Corp.

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd.

BHP

BlackPearl Resources Inc

Bonavista Petroleum

BP

Bridas Corporation

Brion Energy

Canacol Energy Colombia S.A.

Canadian Natural Resources

Cavalier Energy Inc

Cenovus

Chevron

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Connacher Oil and Gas

ConocoPhillips

Danmark B.V.

Devon Canada Corporation

Empyrean Energy Plc

Encana Corporation

Enerplus Corporation

Equinor (Statoil)

ExxonMobil Corporation

Gaogiao Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Grizzly Oil Sands ULC

Halliburton Company

Harvest Operation Corp.

Hexacom

Hiland

Husky Energy Inc.

Imperial Oil Ltd

Japan Canada Oil Sands Limited

Kinder Morgan

Koch Exploration Canada LP

Lukoil

MacKay Operating Corp

Maersk

Marathon Oil

MEG Energy Corp

Microsoft Corp.

Mocal Energy

Murphy Oil Company

Nexen Inc.

Occidental Petroleum

Osum Oil Sands Corp

Pan American Energy (PAE)

Pengrowth Energy Corp.

Penn West Exploration

Perenco

Perpetual Energy Inc.

Petrobank Energy Resources

Petrobras

Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA)

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO)

PetroNor

Phaze Ventures

Roc Oil

Roncador

Rosneft

Schlumberger

SIBUR

SilverWillow Energy Corporation

Smart Oil

Suncor Energy Inc.

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd

Syncrude Canada Inc

Tangle Creek Energy

Torxen Energy

Total S.A.

Twin Butte energy

UTS Energy

Value Creation Inc.

Windtalker Energy Corp.



Organisations Mentioned

Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC)

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun onsara.peerun@visiongain.com

SOURCE Visiongain