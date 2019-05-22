Visiongain Report Analyses Leading Players Within the Carbon Capture and Storage Market
Top 20 Companies in Carbon Capture and Storage 2019
22 May, 2019, 10:00 BST
LONDON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Profiles of Leading Companies Operating Within the Carbon Capture and Storage Market Including Financial and Market Share Analysis (No. of Projects, $Million) Plus Project Tables
The Report Will Answer Questions Such as:
• Who are the leading companies in the carbon capture and storage industry?
– What is their strategy?
– What is their existing capacity and number of projects?
– What are the companies' recent developments?
• What is driving and restraining the carbon capture and storage market?
• What are the Political, Economic, Social and Technological issues facing the carbon capture and storage market?
• North America
• Asia-Pacific
• Europe
2) The report provides a detailed individual profile for each of the top 20 companies in carbon capture and storage market in 2019, providing data for Revenue and market share, along with recent activities for these companies
• General Electric
• Mitsubishi Heavy Industrial Ltd.
• Occidental Petroleum
• Air Liquide
• Air Products & Chemicals Inc.
• Praxair Technology, Inc.
• Linde Group
• Dakota Gas
• Enhance Energy Inc.
• Aker Solutions
• Petronas
• Schlumberger Limited
• Royal Dutch Shell plc
• NRG Energy
• ADNOC
• Climeworks
• Global Thermostat
• Carbon Engineering Ltd.
• CO2 Solutions
• Exxon Mobil
3) It also provides a PEST analysis of the key factors affecting the overall carbon capture and storage market:
• Political
• Economic
• Social
• Technical
Companies covered in the report include:
ADNOC
Air Liquide
Air Products & Chemicals Inc.
Aker Solutions
Algenol
Alstom Power
BASF
Basin Electric Power
British Columbia Innovative Clean Energy Fund
CarbFix2
Carbon Engineering Ltd.
Chevron Corporation
Climeworks
CO2 Solutions
Dakota Gas
Department of Energy
Emirate Steel Industries
Enhance Energy Inc.
Exxon Mobil
General Electric
Georgia Tech
Global Thermostat
Hydro-Québec
JX Nippon Oil & Gas
Linde Group
Masdar
Mitsubishi Heavy Industrial Ltd.
Mizuho Bank
Natural Resources Canada
NRG Energy
Occidental Petroleum
OGCI
Oxy Low Carbon Ventures
Petra Nova
Petronas
Praxair Technology, Inc.
Reliant
Royal Dutch Shell plc
RWE
Sargas
Schlumberger Limited
Statoil
Total
Vattenfall
Wolf Carbon Solutions Inc
Organisations Mentioned
Climate Change and Emissions Management Corporation
Government of Quebec
Industrial Research Assistantship Program
International Energy Agency (IEA)
Japan Bank for International Cooperation
Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI)
World Alliance
