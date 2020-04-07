Visiongain Report Analyses Leading Players Within the $41bn Vaccines Market

Top 25 Vaccines Market Forecast to 2029

LONDON, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevnar/Prevnar 13, Gardasil/Gardasil 9, Fluzone/Vaxigrip, Pentacel, Infanrix, Pediarix, GSK Hepatitis Vaccine, Pneumovax 23, Varivax, Bexsero, Boostrix, Menactra, RotaTeq, Rotarix, Zostavax, Synflorix, FluLaval/Fluarix, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Adacel, Menveo, Repevax, Cervarix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, Ixiaro, FluMist/Fluenz

Visiongain expects market growth from $25.19bn in 2018 to $40.80bn in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.42%. The developing markets will continue to grow demand; this is mainly due to the great need for vaccines in low-income and middle-income countries.

How this report will benefit you



Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 190-page report you will receive 53 tables and 59 figures– all unavailable elsewhere.

The 190-page Visiongain report provides clear detailed insight into the top 25 vaccines market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/top-25-vaccines-market-forecast-to-2029/#download_sampe_div

Report Scope

• Top 25 Vaccines Market revenue forecasts from 2019-2029:

• Adacel

• Bexsero

• Boostrix

• Cervarix

• FluLaval / Fluarix

• FluMist/Fluenz

• Fluzone/Vaxigrip

• FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac

• Gardasil/Gardasil 9

• Hepatitis Vaccines (GSK)

• Infanrix/Pediarix

• Ixiaro

• Menactra

• Menveo

• M-M-R II

• Pentacel

• Pneumovax 23

• Prevnar/Prevnar 13

• ProQuad

• Repevax

• Rotarix

• RotaTeq

• Synflorix

• Varivax

• Zostavax

• Top 25 Vaccines Market revenue forecasts from 2019-2029 by Regional and National Market:

• US

• Canada

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

• China

• India

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Russia

• South Africa

• RoW

The forecast for each regional market is further segmented by leading vaccines.

• Profiles of the selected leading companies:

• AstraZeneca

• Eli Lilly

• Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Johnson & Johnson

• Merck & Co.

• Pfizer

• Sanofi

• Serum Institute of India Private Limited

• Takeda

• Discussion on Research & Development:

• Prophylactic Vaccines: Paediatric Vaccines, Adult Vaccines, Elderly Vaccines, Travel Vaccines

• Therapeutic Vaccines

• Qualitative analysis of the generic drugs market:

• SWOT Analysis of the vaccines market

• STEP Analysis of the vaccines market

• Discussion on factors that drive and restrain the vaccines market

• Key Questions Answered by This Report:

• What is the current size of the overall global human vaccines market? How much will this market be worth from 2018 to 2029?

• What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall vaccines market over the next ten years?

• What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

• What are the largest national markets for the world vaccines? What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years? What are their revenue potentials to 2029?

• How will political and regulatory forces influence regional markets?

• How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2029, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2029?

• Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments and prospects?

• What are the leading vaccines? What are their revenues and latest developments?

• What are some of the most prominent human vaccines currently in development?

• What are the main trends that will affect the world vaccines market between 2018 and 2029?

• What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the market?

• What are the social, technological, economic and political influences that will shape that industry over the next ten years?

• How will the Global Top 25 Vaccines Market evolve over the forecast period, 2018 to 2029?

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/top-25-vaccines-market-forecast-to-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Afferent Pharmaceuticals

Allergan

AstraZeneca

Bavarian Nordic

Baxter

Bayer

Bharat Biotech

BiondVax

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Centre for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER)

Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Chemo-Sero-Therapeutic Research Institute

Denka Seiken

Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN)

Eli Lilly

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA)

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoWellcome

Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI)

Henogen

Immatics

InnoPharma

International Medica Foundation

InterveXion Therapeutics

Johnson & Johnson

MedImmune

Merck & Co.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

NewLink Genetics

Novartis

Okairos

Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)

Pfizer

Protein Sciences

Sanofi Pasteur

Serum Indian Institute Pvt. Ltd.

Shanghai BravoBio

SmithKline Beecham

Takeda

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

Themis Bioscience

UNICEF

World Health Organization (WHO)

Zymeworks Inc.

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Medical Device Leader Series: Top Pre-Filled Injection Device Manufacturers 2018-2028

Drug Delivery Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2019-2029

mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Forecast 2019-2029

Indian Pharmaceutical Market Forecast 2019-2029

Global Pulmonary/Respiratory Drug Delivery Market Forecast 2019-2029

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Visiongain