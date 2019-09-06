Visiongain Report Analyses Leading Players within the $1.4bn Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market

Top 30 Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Organizations 2019

Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs, Leading Companies

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution market is vital, providing access to life saving drugs to vast number of people in a timely manner. The market is large, with many opportunities for growth and development during the forecast period.

The establishment of the pharmaceutical wholesale market was driven by manufacturers wanting to outsource distribution to wholesalers to focus on core competencies of R&D and marketing. At the same time, hospitals outsourced inventory management in an effort to reduce investment in this area. These factors created a high demand for a comprehensive wholesale and distribution service.

Report Scope

• Global Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Size Forecast from 2019-2029

• Global Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Size Forecast from 2019-2029 segmented by submarket:

• Branded Drugs

• Generic Drugs

• Others

• A SWOT and STEP analysis of the global pharmaceutical wholesale & distribution market

• Profiles of the 30 leading pharmaceutical wholesale & distribution organizations:

• Alfresa Holdings

• AmerisourceBergen

• Anda Inc.

• Auburn Pharmaceutical Company

• Capital Wholesale Drug Company

• Cardinal Health

• CR Pharmaceutical

• CuraScript Special

• Dakota Drug, Inc.

• Fff Enterprises Inc.

• Fortissa Limited

• HyGen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd.

• Mawdsley-Brooks & Co. Ltd.

• McKesson

• MEDIPAL HOLDINGS

• Morris & Dickson Co. LLC

• North Carolina Mutual Wholesale Drug

• Ohki Health Care Holdings, Inc.

• Prodigy Health

• Profarma Distribuidora de Produtos Farmaceuticos SA

• Realcan Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd

• Rochester Drug Cooperative

• Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holdings.

• SINOPHARM

• Smith Drug Company

• SUZUKEN

• The PHOENIX Group

• Walgreens Boots Alliance

• Zhejiang Intl Group Co., Ltd.

• The content of each profile differs, depending on the organization. In general, a profile gives the following information:

• Overview of the company's services and operations

• Analysis of recent financial performance – annual revenue for services, including data on operating profit and margins

• Revenue forecast from 2019 to 2029

• Assessment of developments – activities, acquisitions, production capacity, deals, new service offerings and collaborations

• Sales Force Structure

• Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• How is the pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution drug market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution industry?

• What are the market shares of main segments of the world pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution market?

• How will each submarket grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2029?

• How will the market shares for pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution submarkets develop from 2018 to 2029?

• What will be the main sales drivers for the overall market and components from 2018-2029?

• How will political and regulatory events influence regional markets and submarkets?

• How will the market shares of top national markets change from 2018 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2029?

• Who are the leading companies and what are their revenue prospects over the forecast period to 2029?

• What are the trends for M&A activity, consolidation for existing players and the prospects for new market entrants?

• How will that industry evolve between 2018 and 2029? Where does it head and what forces change it?

