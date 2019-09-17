Visiongain Report: $3.4 Billion Clean Coal Technologies Market Poised for Moderate Growth Due to Growing Usage of Supercritical Technology
17 Sep, 2019, 10:00 BST
Clean Coal Technologies (CCT) Market 2019-2029
LONDON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Forecasts ($m) by Technology (Supercritical (SC), Ultras Super Critical (USC), Combined Heat & Power (CHP) and Others) and Geography (US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Russia, Czech Republic, China, Japan, India, South Korea, South Africa, Brazil and the Rest of the World); Including Analysis of Leading Clean Coal Technology Companies
Clean coal technologies (CCTs) are used in power generation worldwide. The electricity generation from coal is one of the major sources of energy in the global market. Various plants are using subcritical pulverized coal technology, but there is increased use of clean coal technology, such as supercritical and ultra supercritical technology in the global market. Increased focus of the major countries to reduce carbon emissions is expected to drive the demand of clean coal technology. The clean coal technologies include supercritical (SC), ultra supercritical (USC), combined heat and power (CHP), etc, Visiongain has identified a series of market trends that will impact the coal market over the coming decade.
Visiongain has calculated that the clean coal market will see a total expenditure of $3.68bn in 2019, from capital expenditure alone.
The report will answer questions such as
• What are the prospects for clean coal markets in different regions across the world?
• Where are clean coal facilities currently located?
• How is coal use changing and what are the main drivers and restraints for this change?
• What impact does government regulation have on the growth of national coal markets?
• What are the typical capital expenditures necessary for bringing a clean coal facility online,
• Who are the different companies operating across the world in the clean coal markets?
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/clean-coal-technologies-cct-market-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div
How will you benefit from this report?
• 147 pages of analysis, including 100+ tables, figures and maps, which provide the perfect accompaniment to high-end business presentations.
• Details on CAPEX and project type spending by end use application across 14 regional and national markets
• Leading company profiles on the largest clean coal companies in the global market.
1. The report provides CAPEX forecasts for all major clean coal technologies (2019-2029) and end use
– Supercritical
– Ultra-Supercritical
– Combined Heat and Power
– Others
2. The report also offers CAPEX forecasts (2019-2029) for the leading national LFGE markets
– US
– Canada
– Mexico
– China
– India
– Japan
– South Korea
– Rest of APAC
– Germany
– Poland
– Czech Republic
– Russia
– Rest of Europe
– South Africa
– Brazil
– Rest of the World
3. Tables, maps and analysis profiling the top LFGE companies in the global LFGE market
– General Electric
– Siemens
– Shanghai Electric
– Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
– Dongfang Electric
– BHEL
– Harbin Electric
– Toshiba
– Babcock & Wilcox
– Doosan
4. The analysis is also underpinned by project tables for each region and country covered in the report
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/clean-coal-technologies-cct-market-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
Alabama Power
Alstom Power
American Electric Power
Amu Power
Athena Chhattisgarh Power Private Limited (ACPPL)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (B&W)
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)
CFE
China Huadian Corporation
Clean Energy Finance Corporation
Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited
DEC Ltd.
Dongfang Boiler Group Co., Ltd. (DBC)
Dongfang Electric
Dongfang Electric (Guangzhou) Heavy Duty Machinery Co., Ltd.
Dongfang Electric Machinery Co., Ltd. (DFEM)
Dongfang Turbine Co., Ltd. (DTC)
Doosan
Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction
Doosan Heavy Industries (DHI)
ElektrowniaOstroleka
Enea Group
EPCOR
General Electric
GMR Chhattisgarh Energy
Harbin Electric Company Limited
Hassyan Energy
Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd.
IHI Corporation
Jamshoro Power Company Limited
Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc.
LancoInfratech Limited
Mitsubishi Corporation (MC)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI)
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS)
Nippon Ekitan Corporation
NTPC Limited
Potomac Electric Power Company (PEPCO)
PT Indo Raya Tenaga (IRT)
PT. Cirebon EnergiPrasarana (CEPR)
Raichur Power Corporation Limited (RPCL)
SEPCOII
Shanghai Electric Power Co. Ltd.
Siemens
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE).
Siemens Healthineers
South-Western Electric Power Company
State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC)
Sumitomo Corporation
Summit Texas Clean Energy LLC
Tokyo Electric Power Company, Incorporated (TEPCO)
Toshiba Corporation
Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd.
Xinjiang Nongliushi Coal & Electricity Company Limited
ZeroGen Pty. Ltd
Organisations mentioned
BNEF
Canadian Electricity Association (CEA)
Canadian Government
Central Electricity Authority
Central Mining Institute (GIG)
Chinese Government
Clean Coal Technology Centre (CCTW)
DEWI-OCC
EIA
European Commission
IEA Clean Coal Center
Indian Government
Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR)
Institute of Chemical Processing of Coal (IChPW)
International Energy Agency (IEA)
Ministry of Energy
OECD
Ontario Power Authority (OPA)
US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
US Government
WCA
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) Market Report 2018-2028
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market 2019-2029
Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) 2018-2028
EOR Yearbook 2019: The Ultimate Guide to Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)
Marine Seismic Equipment & Acquisition Market Forecast 2019-2029
Land Seismic Equipment & Acquisition Market Forecast 2019-2029
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article