Visiongain Report: $3.4 Billion Clean Coal Technologies Market Poised for Moderate Growth Due to Growing Usage of Supercritical Technology

Clean Coal Technologies (CCT) Market 2019-2029

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Forecasts ($m) by Technology (Supercritical (SC), Ultras Super Critical (USC), Combined Heat & Power (CHP) and Others) and Geography (US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Russia, Czech Republic, China, Japan, India, South Korea, South Africa, Brazil and the Rest of the World); Including Analysis of Leading Clean Coal Technology Companies

Clean coal technologies (CCTs) are used in power generation worldwide. The electricity generation from coal is one of the major sources of energy in the global market. Various plants are using subcritical pulverized coal technology, but there is increased use of clean coal technology, such as supercritical and ultra supercritical technology in the global market. Increased focus of the major countries to reduce carbon emissions is expected to drive the demand of clean coal technology. The clean coal technologies include supercritical (SC), ultra supercritical (USC), combined heat and power (CHP), etc, Visiongain has identified a series of market trends that will impact the coal market over the coming decade.

Visiongain has calculated that the clean coal market will see a total expenditure of $3.68bn in 2019, from capital expenditure alone.

The report will answer questions such as

• What are the prospects for clean coal markets in different regions across the world?

• Where are clean coal facilities currently located?

• How is coal use changing and what are the main drivers and restraints for this change?

• What impact does government regulation have on the growth of national coal markets?

• What are the typical capital expenditures necessary for bringing a clean coal facility online,

• Who are the different companies operating across the world in the clean coal markets?

How will you benefit from this report?

• 147 pages of analysis, including 100+ tables, figures and maps, which provide the perfect accompaniment to high-end business presentations.

• Details on CAPEX and project type spending by end use application across 14 regional and national markets

• Leading company profiles on the largest clean coal companies in the global market.

1. The report provides CAPEX forecasts for all major clean coal technologies (2019-2029) and end use

– Supercritical

– Ultra-Supercritical

– Combined Heat and Power

– Others

2. The report also offers CAPEX forecasts (2019-2029) for the leading national LFGE markets

– US

– Canada

– Mexico

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Rest of APAC

– Germany

– Poland

– Czech Republic

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

– South Africa

– Brazil

– Rest of the World

3. Tables, maps and analysis profiling the top LFGE companies in the global LFGE market

– General Electric

– Siemens

– Shanghai Electric

– Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

– Dongfang Electric

– BHEL

– Harbin Electric

– Toshiba

– Babcock & Wilcox

– Doosan

4. The analysis is also underpinned by project tables for each region and country covered in the report

Companies covered in the report include:

Alabama Power

Alstom Power

American Electric Power

Amu Power

Athena Chhattisgarh Power Private Limited (ACPPL)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (B&W)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

CFE

China Huadian Corporation

Clean Energy Finance Corporation

Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited

DEC Ltd.

Dongfang Boiler Group Co., Ltd. (DBC)

Dongfang Electric

Dongfang Electric (Guangzhou) Heavy Duty Machinery Co., Ltd.

Dongfang Electric Machinery Co., Ltd. (DFEM)

Dongfang Turbine Co., Ltd. (DTC)

Doosan

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Doosan Heavy Industries (DHI)

ElektrowniaOstroleka

Enea Group

EPCOR

General Electric

GMR Chhattisgarh Energy

Harbin Electric Company Limited

Hassyan Energy

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd.

IHI Corporation

Jamshoro Power Company Limited

Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc.

LancoInfratech Limited

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI)

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS)

Nippon Ekitan Corporation

NTPC Limited

Potomac Electric Power Company (PEPCO)

PT Indo Raya Tenaga (IRT)

PT. Cirebon EnergiPrasarana (CEPR)

Raichur Power Corporation Limited (RPCL)

SEPCOII

Shanghai Electric Power Co. Ltd.

Siemens

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE).

Siemens Healthineers

South-Western Electric Power Company

State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC)

Sumitomo Corporation

Summit Texas Clean Energy LLC

Tokyo Electric Power Company, Incorporated (TEPCO)

Toshiba Corporation

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd.

Xinjiang Nongliushi Coal & Electricity Company Limited

ZeroGen Pty. Ltd



Organisations mentioned

BNEF

Canadian Electricity Association (CEA)

Canadian Government

Central Electricity Authority

Central Mining Institute (GIG)

Chinese Government

Clean Coal Technology Centre (CCTW)

DEWI-OCC

EIA

European Commission

IEA Clean Coal Center

Indian Government

Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR)

Institute of Chemical Processing of Coal (IChPW)

International Energy Agency (IEA)

Ministry of Energy

OECD

Ontario Power Authority (OPA)

US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

US Government

WCA

