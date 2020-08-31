Visiongain publishes Zero Net Energy Buildings Market 2020-2030 report

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts & Analysis by Equipment (Lighting, Solar PV Panels, HVAC Systems, Others), by Building Type (Residential, Commercial), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) Plus Analysis of Leading Nations and Leading Companies in the Zero Net Energy Buildings Market

• What are the key drivers and restraints for each regional market during the 2020-2030 and how these will shape the Zero Net Energy Buildings market.

• How will each submarket grow in Zero Net Energy Buildings Market, what type of end user is going to receive the largest share of revenue and what type of buildings will be dominant in the 2020-2030 period.

• The leading players of the Zero Net Energy Buildings market and what are their prospects over the forecast period

• US

• Canada

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

View a succinct analysis of Zero Net Energy Buildings industry outlook with an examination and analysis of some of the top companies operating within the Zero Net Energy Buildings market space, including:

• General Electrics

• Siemens AG

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Solatube International, Inc.

• SAGE Electrochromics, Inc.

• Altura Associates, Inc.

• Johnson Controls International plc

• Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES) Limited

• SunPower Corporation

• Kingspan Group plc

• Daikin Industries Ltd.

• Schneider Electric

• CertainTeed

• Rockwool Group

• Xtratherm Limited

• By Equipment

• By Building Type

Visiongain is an independent business intelligence consultancy with years of Renewable Energy and Sustainable Technologies industry experience.

Find 168 tables & figures over 171 pages, illustrating the Zero Net Energy Buildings market outlook.

