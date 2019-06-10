Visiongain Publishes Global Wound Dressings Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Wound Dressing Market by Product (Traditional Wound Dressings and Advanced Wound Dressings), by Application (Surgical Wounds, Burns, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers and Venous Ulcers) and by End User (Inpatient and Outpatient Facilities), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• Wound healing is a complex and dynamic process that requires an appropriate environment for the healing process. Wound dressing plays a vital role in wound management that promotes quick healing. There are two major types of wound dressings that include advanced and traditional wound dressings.

• Constant evolution in the variety of wound dressing have provoked the demand for wound dressings globally. For instance, the advanced wound dressing such as antimicrobial, moist and interactive have further propelled the market growth.

Market Overview and Trends

• Wound Dressing is a most widely used component in the wound management and have become the most preferred wound care therapy to facilitate quick healing.

• Growing prevalence of diabetes, which is the major cause of ulcers such as arterial and diabetic foot ulcers that contributes immensely for the market growth.

• Technological advancements in the wound management sector have played a major role in fuelling the demand for Wound Dressing especially for curing complex wounds that include high-grade diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers and surgical wounds among the rapidly growing geriatric population.

• Advanced wound dressings provide many solutions for curing and managing chronic wounds by providing cost effective dressing, quick recovery from the wound and improving the quality of patient's life.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• The rising incidence of chronic wounds and diabetes, rapidly ageing geriatric population and technological advancements in the wound care management are driving the market growth. Growing prevalence of diabetes, which is the major cause of leg ulcers such as arterial and diabetic foot ulcers is the prime factor fuelling the market for wound dressing worldwide.

• Government initiatives towards the management of wound effectively and efficiently have fuelled the market growth.

• Growing awareness among the nurses, doctors and patient themselves about the advanced wound dressing have added boost to the market growth.

• Prolonged diseases patients who are bed ridden and are highly susceptible of developing pressure ulcers owing to their lengthened immobility is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market growth.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High cost of advanced wound care dressings.

• Improper reimbursement for newer technologies serve as a factor for limiting the market growth.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Product

• Traditional Wound Dressing Market, 2019-2029

– Surgical Tapes

– Anti-Infective Dressings

– Dry Dressings

• Advanced Wound Dressing Market, 2019-2029

– Foam Dressings

– Hydrofiber

– Hydrocolloids

– Film Dressings

– Alginates

– Collagen Dressings

– Wound Contact Layers

– Hydrogels Dressings

– Superabsorbent Dressings

Application

• Surgical Wound Market, 2019-2029

• Burns Market, 2019-2029

• Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market, 2019-2029

• Pressure Ulcers Market, 2019-2029

• Venous Ulcers Market, 2019-2029

End User

• Impatient Facilities Market, 2019-2029

• Outpatient Facilities Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

– U.S. Market, 2019-2029

– Canada Market, 2019-2029

– Mexico Market, 2019-2029

– Rest of North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

– Germany Market, 2019-2029

– UK Market, 2019-2029

– France Market, 2019-2029

– Spain Market, 2019-2029

– Italy Market, 2019-2029

– Rest of Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

– China Market, 2019-2029

– Japan Market, 2019-2029

– India Market, 2019-2029

– Australia Market, 2019-2029

– Malaysia Market, 2019-2029

– Rest of Asia Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

– Brazil Market, 2019-2029

– Argentina Market, 2019-2029

– Turkey Market, 2019-2029

– South Africa Market, 2019-2029

– Rest of LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• There are quite many companies operating in the market for Wound Dressing and opting several strategic moves to maintain the competition in the market.

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved products across various sectors.

Companies covered in the report include:

3M Company

Acelity L.P., Inc.,

Adept Medical Ltd

Advanced Medical Solutions

Ahlstrom Corporation

Applied Tissue Technologies LLC

Aso LLC

Aspen Surgical

Atmos MedizinTechnik

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

BSN Medical

BSN Medical GmbH

C. R. Bard Inc.

Cardinal Health,

Carilex

Coloplast

ConvaTec Group plc,

Daewoong Co Ltd.

Derma Sciences

DermaRite Industries LLC

DeRoyal Industries Inc.,

Devon Medical Products

EquinoxO2 Medical

Ethicon US LLC

Foryou Medical Electronics

France Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.

Galaxy Medical Products

Genadyne Biotechnologies Inc.

Genzyme

Hollister

Human Biosciences Inc.

Independence Solutions

Innovative Therapies

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

Invacare Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

KCI Licensing, Inc.

KCI USA Inc.

Kinetic Concepts Inc. (KCI)

LifeMedix, LLC

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG,

M Health Care Ltd

McKesson Corp.

Medela AG,

Medi GmbH & Co KG

Medline Industries

Medtronic Plc

MLM Biologics Inc.

Mölnlycke Health Care AB,

Montana State University

Nitto Denko Corp

Organogenesis Inc.

Otivio AS

Paramount Bed Co., Ltd.

PAUL HARTMANN

Pfizer Inc.

Prospera Technologies

Protex Healthcare

Shangdong Wego Newlife Medical Device Co.

Shieldheart Medtech AB

Sigvaris AG

Smith & Nephew plc,

Spiracur

SunMed Medical

Systagenix

THE WOUND VAC COMPANY, LLC

The Wound Vac Company, LLC.

Triage Meditech

Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Worldwide Innovative Healthcare

Worldwide Innovative Healthcare, Inc.

Wuhan VSD Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

