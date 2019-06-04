Visiongain Publishes Global Wearable Injectors Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Wearable Injectors Market by Type (On-Body Injectors and Off-Body Injectors), Usage (Disposable and Semi-Reusable), Therapy (Immuno-Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Other Therapies) and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• Wearable injectors is also known as bolus injectors or patch pumps are drug delivery devices specifically designed for the administration of viscous drugs at ease. These injectors are employed for s injection of insulin and other drugs subcutaneously.

• These devices are generally used for the extended delivery periods or for curing diseases that require large dose volumes. Therefore, majorly the wearable injectors are used by diabetic patients for insulin delivery and for the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and IBD/Crohn's disease.

Market Overview and Trends

• The growing number of biotechnology and Pharmaceutical companies that are witnessing an increasing trend of their investments for the development of different routes of administration for novel biologics and drugs specifically for subcutaneous self-administration have propelled the market growth.

• Wearable injectors bestow ease of customization as per the patient's needs. Affluent commercialization to outfit manufacturing criteria with lower regulatory risk and ease and comfortable experience of drug delivery by patients makes it a preferred modality.

• The wearable injectors market have gained traction in the recent years owing to the benefit over other drug delivery devices like prefilled syringe is that they limit the frequency of subcutaneous injections delivered to patients.

• The wearable injectors are the new generation devices that enables reduced dosing frequency with low and acceptable pain that eventually results in enhanced patient compliance during the entire course of patient treatment especially observed in the case of diabetes patients for insulin delivery, who are dependent on long term medication.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Growing prevalence of chronic diseases specially cancer and diabetes.

• Emergence of novel and technologically advanced wearable injectors in the market.

• The growing advent of self-injection devices, over the decade especially lays emphasis on the emergence of convenient, patient-centric, user-friendly and cost-effective wearable drug delivery devices have added boost to the market growth.

• Favorable reimbursement scenario in the key markets.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Presence of substitute or preference for alternative mode of drug delivery.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Type

• On-body injectors Market, 2019-2029

• Off-body injectors Market, 2019-2029

Usage

• Disposable Market, 2019-2029

• Semi-Reusable Market, 2019-2029

Therapy

• Immuno-oncology Market, 2019-2029

• Diabetes Market, 2019-2029

• Cardiovascular Diseases Market, 2019-2029

• Other Therapies (Parkinson's disease, Thalassemia, and Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders) Market, 2019-2029

End User

• Hospitals Market, 2019-2029

• Clinics Market, 2019-2029

• Home Care Settings Market, 2019-2029

• Ambulatory Surgery Centres Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

– U.S. Market, 2019-2029

– Canada Market, 2019-2029

– Mexico Market, 2019-2029

– Rest of North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

– Germany Market, 2019-2029

– UK Market, 2019-2029

– France Market, 2019-2029

– Spain Market, 2019-2029

– Italy Market, 2019-2029

– Rest of Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

– China Market, 2019-2029

– Japan Market, 2019-2029

– India Market, 2019-2029

– Australia Market, 2019-2029

– Malaysia Market, 2019-2029

– Rest of Asia Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

– Brazil Market, 2019-2029

– Argentina Market, 2019-2029

– Turkey Market, 2019-2029

– South Africa Market, 2019-2029

– Rest of LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• There are many companies operating in the market, however, number of players are entering in the market by developing more standardized and cost effective products.

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved products across various sectors.

Major Market Players:

• Amgen, Medtronic PLC, Insulet Corporation, Ypsomed, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., United Therapeutics Corporation, Valeritas, Inc., Enable Injections, Steadymed Therapeutics and Sensile Medical (A Part of Gerresheimer)

