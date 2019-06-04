Visiongain Publishes Global Wearable Injectors Market 2019-2029 Report
04 Jun, 2019, 14:00 BST
LONDON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Wearable Injectors Market by Type (On-Body Injectors and Off-Body Injectors), Usage (Disposable and Semi-Reusable), Therapy (Immuno-Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Other Therapies) and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast
Market Definition:
• Wearable injectors is also known as bolus injectors or patch pumps are drug delivery devices specifically designed for the administration of viscous drugs at ease. These injectors are employed for s injection of insulin and other drugs subcutaneously.
• These devices are generally used for the extended delivery periods or for curing diseases that require large dose volumes. Therefore, majorly the wearable injectors are used by diabetic patients for insulin delivery and for the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and IBD/Crohn's disease.
Market Overview and Trends
• The growing number of biotechnology and Pharmaceutical companies that are witnessing an increasing trend of their investments for the development of different routes of administration for novel biologics and drugs specifically for subcutaneous self-administration have propelled the market growth.
• Wearable injectors bestow ease of customization as per the patient's needs. Affluent commercialization to outfit manufacturing criteria with lower regulatory risk and ease and comfortable experience of drug delivery by patients makes it a preferred modality.
• The wearable injectors market have gained traction in the recent years owing to the benefit over other drug delivery devices like prefilled syringe is that they limit the frequency of subcutaneous injections delivered to patients.
• The wearable injectors are the new generation devices that enables reduced dosing frequency with low and acceptable pain that eventually results in enhanced patient compliance during the entire course of patient treatment especially observed in the case of diabetes patients for insulin delivery, who are dependent on long term medication.
Download samples here:
https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-wearable-injectors-market-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Growing prevalence of chronic diseases specially cancer and diabetes.
• Emergence of novel and technologically advanced wearable injectors in the market.
• The growing advent of self-injection devices, over the decade especially lays emphasis on the emergence of convenient, patient-centric, user-friendly and cost-effective wearable drug delivery devices have added boost to the market growth.
• Favorable reimbursement scenario in the key markets.
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• Presence of substitute or preference for alternative mode of drug delivery.
To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-wearable-injectors-market-2019-2029/
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
Type
• On-body injectors Market, 2019-2029
• Off-body injectors Market, 2019-2029
Usage
• Disposable Market, 2019-2029
• Semi-Reusable Market, 2019-2029
Therapy
• Immuno-oncology Market, 2019-2029
• Diabetes Market, 2019-2029
• Cardiovascular Diseases Market, 2019-2029
• Other Therapies (Parkinson's disease, Thalassemia, and Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders) Market, 2019-2029
End User
• Hospitals Market, 2019-2029
• Clinics Market, 2019-2029
• Home Care Settings Market, 2019-2029
• Ambulatory Surgery Centres Market, 2019-2029
• Others Market, 2019-2029
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
– U.S. Market, 2019-2029
– Canada Market, 2019-2029
– Mexico Market, 2019-2029
– Rest of North America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
– Germany Market, 2019-2029
– UK Market, 2019-2029
– France Market, 2019-2029
– Spain Market, 2019-2029
– Italy Market, 2019-2029
– Rest of Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
– China Market, 2019-2029
– Japan Market, 2019-2029
– India Market, 2019-2029
– Australia Market, 2019-2029
– Malaysia Market, 2019-2029
– Rest of Asia Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029
– Brazil Market, 2019-2029
– Argentina Market, 2019-2029
– Turkey Market, 2019-2029
– South Africa Market, 2019-2029
– Rest of LAMEA Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• There are many companies operating in the market, however, number of players are entering in the market by developing more standardized and cost effective products.
• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved products across various sectors.
Major Market Players:
• Amgen, Medtronic PLC, Insulet Corporation, Ypsomed, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., United Therapeutics Corporation, Valeritas, Inc., Enable Injections, Steadymed Therapeutics and Sensile Medical (A Part of Gerresheimer)
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
Amgen
Becton Dickinson
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Bespak
Bhler Motor GmbH
Can S.p.A.
CellNovo
CeQur
Debiotech
Dexcom, Inc.
Eli Lilly
Enable Injections
Enable Injections
Eoflow
Insulet
Insulet Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic PLC
Noble
PharmaSens
Roche
ScPharmaceuticals
Sensile Medical (A Part of Gerresheimer)
Sensile Medical AG
Sonceboz
SOOIL
Steadymed Therapeutics
SteadyMed Therapeutics
Subcuject
Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
United Therapeutics Corporation
Valeritas, Inc.
ViCentra
Weibel CDS
Weibel CDS
West Pharmaceutical Services
Ypsomed
To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article