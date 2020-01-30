Visiongain Publishes Global Turboexpander Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Loading Device (Generator, Compressor, and Oil Break), Application (Air Separation, Liquefied Natural Gas, Petrochemical Processing, Waste Heat or Other Power Recovery, Hydrocarbon, Others), End-User (Oil & Gas, Manufacturing and Power Generation), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Turboexpander is an axial-flow or centrifugal turbine also known as expander turbine, through which the process fluid functions against the turboexpander while moving from high pressure to a lower pressure

• Bearing types for turboexpanders include oil bearings (used only at room temperature), gas bearings and magnetic bearings.

Market Overview and Trends

• In August 2018, Air Products acquired BHGE's Rotoflow turboexpander business.

• In August 2018, Atlas Copco acquired QUISS AG for an undisclosed amount.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Increase in focus on energy efficiency.

• Rise in share of natural gas in primary energy consumption

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High Initial Cost for Smaller Installations

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Loading Device

• Generator Market, 2019-2029

• Compressor Market, 2019-2029

• Oil Break Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Air Separation Market, 2019-2029

• Liquefied Natural Gas Market, 2019-2029

• Petrochemical processing Market, 2019-2029

• Waste heat or other power recovery Market, 2019-2029

• Hydrocarbon Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

End-User

• Oil & Gas Market

• Manufacturing Market

• Power Generation Market

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Key players are enhancing the competitive landscape of this market by undertaking different acquisitions and agreements in the global turbo expander industry.

Companies covered in the report include:

ACD

Air Products and Chemicals

Atlas Copco

Beifang Asp

Bhge

Cryogenic

Cryostar

Elliott Group

Hangyang Group

HNEC

Honeywell

Huayu

Jianyang Ruite

L.A. Turbine

Man

R&D Dynamics Corporation

RMG

Samsung

SASPG

Siemens

Suzhou Xida

Turbogaz

