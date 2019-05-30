Visiongain Publishes Global Sensor Patch Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sensor Patch Market by Product (Temperature Sensor Patch, Blood Glucose Sensor Patch, Blood Pressure/Flow Sensor Patch, Heart Rate Sensor Patch, ECG Sensor Patch, Blood Oxygen Sensor Patch and Others), by End User (Healthcare and Fitness & Sports), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• The sensor patches are wearable digital health devices that are used majorly for healthcare applications such as long-term medical care, geriatric care and childcare. These devices are used to determine and measure moisture conditions in medical care areas.

• The sensor patches are used in fitness and sports applications apart from medical applications. The sensor patches are increasingly being adopted for monitoring purposes in key industries such as healthcare, as well as fitness and sports.

Market Overview and Trends

• Sensor patches are specifically designed to be used as wearable device to continuously monitor the health condition during some illness or for fitness and sports activity.

• The technology of sensor patch is consistently budding with an aim to introduce advanced innovative healthcare sector. This is further contributing for the significant demand for Sensor Patch worldwide.

• Sensor patches plays a vital role in diagnosis in a recent years, especially the blood pressure or flow sensor patch, blood glucose sensor patch, ECG sensor patch, heart rate sensor patch, blood oxygen sensor patch, and others are widely used for all age groups.

• Rising demand for innovative monitoring and diagnostic medical devices in infant care as well as geriatric divisions would foster the demand for sensor patch in foresee future.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Rapid rise in the geriatric population and increasing chronic diseases across the globe.

• Increasing healthcare expenditure in the developing economies.

• Rise in consumer preference for wearable health monitor devices.

• Increasing demand for sensor patches across various applications such as fitness and for the diagnosis various diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, cancer, and cardiac disorders is expected to boost the market growth.

• Technology advancements in the medical sector, patient adherence towards medication management, aspiration for on-demand health information is propelling the demand for sensor patches.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Compliances for Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and other regulatory framework

• Costly devices and unclear reimbursement policies.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Product

• Temperature Sensor Patch Market, 2019-2029

• Blood Glucose Sensor Patch Market, 2019-2029

• Blood Pressure/Flow Sensor Patch Market, 2019-2029

• Heart Rate Sensor Patch Market, 2019-2029

• ECG Sensor Patch Market, 2019-2029

• Blood Oxygen Sensor Patch Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Monitoring Market, 2019-2029

• Diagnostics Market, 2019-2029



End User

• Healthcare Market, 2019-2029

• Fitness & Sports Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

– U.S. Market, 2019-2029

– Canada Market, 2019-2029

– Mexico Market, 2019-2029

– Rest of North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

– Germany Market, 2019-2029

– UK Market, 2019-2029

– France Market, 2019-2029

– Spain Market, 2019-2029

– Italy Market, 2019-2029

– Rest of Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

– China Market, 2019-2029

– Japan Market, 2019-2029

– India Market, 2019-2029

– Australia Market, 2019-2029

– Malaysia Market, 2019-2029

– Rest of Asia Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

– Brazil Market, 2019-2029

– Argentina Market, 2019-2029

– Turkey Market, 2019-2029

– South Africa Market, 2019-2029

– Rest of LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• There are many companies operating in the market, however, number of players are entering in the market by developing more standardized and cost-effective products.

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved products across various sectors.



Major Market Players:

• Abbott Laboratories, DexCom, Inc., Feeligreen SA, Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd., Gentag, Inc., G-Tech Medical, Inc., HIVOX BIOTEK INC., Hocoma AG, iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Isansys Lifecare Ltd., Kenzen, Inc., Leaf Healthcare, Inc., MC 10, Inc., Medtronic plc, MTG Co.,Ltd., NanoSonic, Inc., Nemaura Medical Inc., Preventice Solutions, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Raiing Medical Company, Sensium Healthcare Ltd., SMARTRAC N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, VitalConnect, Inc., X2 Biosystems Inc.

