Visiongain Publishes Global PV Inverters Market 2019-2029 Report
12 Nov, 2019, 14:00 GMT
LONDON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Product (Central, String and Micro), by Voltage (1,500 V), by Deployment Type (On-Grid and Off-grid), by End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Utilities), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• PV Inverter is a type of an electrical converter which converts DC (Direct Current) output of a PV panel into AC (Alternating Current) which can be fed to power grids and local household devices.
• In such systems, power is saved in a battery from PV cells and gets converted into appliance-friendly AC.
Market Overview and Trends
• In June 2017, Total acquired Saft, Total aimed at becoming a pioneer in the renewable energy sector. The acquisition of Saft is part of Total's ambition to increase its development in the fields of renewable energy and electricity.
• In October 2018, SolarEdge entered into agreements to acquire Kokam, a Provider of Li-ion Cells, Batteries, and Energy Storage Solutions.
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Increasing demand for renewable energy due to high power consumption
• Reduction in renewable power generation cost
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• Continuous pressure on equipment suppliers due to anti-dumping tariffs
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
Product
• Central PV Inverter Market, 2019-2029
• String PV Inverter Market, 2019-2029
• Micro PV Inverter Market, 2019-2029
Voltage
• < 1,000 V Market, 2019-2029
• 1,000 – 1,499 V Market, 2019-2029
• > 1,500 V Market, 2019-2029
Deployment Type
• On-Grid Market, 2019-2029
• Off-Grid Market, 2019-2029
End User
• Residential Market, 2019-2029
• Commercial Market, 2019-2029
• Industrial Market, 2019-2029
• Utilities Market, 2019-2029
Geographic Breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Latin America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies such as product development and product launch in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global PV Inverters market.
Companies covered in the report include:
Advanced Energy
AROS Solar
CEC Great Wall
Chint Group
Danfo
EAST
Elettronica Santerno
Enphase
Fronious International
General Electric
Green Power
Growatt New Energy Technology
Huawei
Ingeteam
JFY Tech
KACO New Energy
KEHUA Group
Klong
Kostal
Panasonic
REFU Elektronik GmbH
SAJ
Samil Power
SatCon
Schneider Electric
Shenzhen KSTAR
Sineng
Solar Edge
SolarMax
SSE
STECA
Tabuchi Electric Co., Ltd
TBEA
The Furukawa Battery Co., Ltd
TMEIC
Xuji
ZTE Quantum
