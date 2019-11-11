Visiongain Publishes Global Progressing Cavity Pump Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Application (Offshore and Onshore), by Power Rating (Up to 50 hp, 51-150 hp, Above 150 hp), End User (Water & Wastewater, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Chemical & Petrochemical, and Others), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Progressing cavity pump is a positive displacement pump which uses a rotor to pump fluids. As the rotor rotates, it transfers fluid through the pump by the small fixed cavities.

• Progressing Cavity Pumps are used in wide range of industries including the oil and gas industry as they have low maintenance cost and are simple to operate and install.

Market Overview and Trends

• Progressing cavity (PC) pumps initially were used as fluid transfer pumps in manufacturing and industrial applications, with some attempts made to use them for surface level transfer of oilfield fluids

• In April 2019 NETZSCH, manufacturer of Pumps and Systems designed a Full Service In Place (FSIP) pump with xLC stator adjustment unit to enable adaptation at wastewater treatment.

Download samples here:

https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-progressing-cavity-pump-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Increasing Demand from Water & Wastewater Management and Infrastructure Industry in Asia Pacific

• Suitability for Handling High-Viscosity Fluids

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Moderate to High Maintenance Cost

• Stagnancy in Oil & Gas Industry

To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-progressing-cavity-pump-market-report-2019-2029/

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Application

• Offshore Market, 2019-2029

• Onshore Market, 2019-2029

Power Rating

• Up to 50 HP Market, 2019-2029

• 51-150 HP Market, 2019-2029

• Above 150 HP Market, 2019-2029

End User

• Water & Wastewater Market, 2019-2029

• Food & Beverage Market, 2019-2029

• Oil & Gas Market, 2019-2029

– Well Type

• Vertical Well Market, 2019-2029

• Horizontal Well Market, 2019-2029

• Chemical & Petrochemical Market, 2019-2029

• Other Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa World Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies such as product launch in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global Progressing Cavity Pump market.

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Apergy Artificial Lift

Beinlich

BELLIN S.p.a

BHGE

Colfax Fluid Handling

CSF

Gevelot PCM

J J Tech

JOHSTADT

Liberty Process Equipment, Inc

Moyno

National Oilwell

NEMO Progressing Cavity Pumps

NOV Process & Flow Technologies UK Ltd

Nova Rotors

Pumpenfabrik Wangen GmbH

Ritmac

Robbins & Myers

Roper Pump Company

Roto Pumps

Sulzer

Sydex

The Verder Group

Varisco

To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Visiongain