Visiongain Publishes Global Progressing Cavity Pump Market 2019-2029 Report
11 Nov, 2019, 14:00 GMT
LONDON, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Application (Offshore and Onshore), by Power Rating (Up to 50 hp, 51-150 hp, Above 150 hp), End User (Water & Wastewater, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Chemical & Petrochemical, and Others), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• Progressing cavity pump is a positive displacement pump which uses a rotor to pump fluids. As the rotor rotates, it transfers fluid through the pump by the small fixed cavities.
• Progressing Cavity Pumps are used in wide range of industries including the oil and gas industry as they have low maintenance cost and are simple to operate and install.
Market Overview and Trends
• Progressing cavity (PC) pumps initially were used as fluid transfer pumps in manufacturing and industrial applications, with some attempts made to use them for surface level transfer of oilfield fluids
• In April 2019 NETZSCH, manufacturer of Pumps and Systems designed a Full Service In Place (FSIP) pump with xLC stator adjustment unit to enable adaptation at wastewater treatment.
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Increasing Demand from Water & Wastewater Management and Infrastructure Industry in Asia Pacific
• Suitability for Handling High-Viscosity Fluids
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• Moderate to High Maintenance Cost
• Stagnancy in Oil & Gas Industry
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
Application
• Offshore Market, 2019-2029
• Onshore Market, 2019-2029
Power Rating
• Up to 50 HP Market, 2019-2029
• 51-150 HP Market, 2019-2029
• Above 150 HP Market, 2019-2029
End User
• Water & Wastewater Market, 2019-2029
• Food & Beverage Market, 2019-2029
• Oil & Gas Market, 2019-2029
– Well Type
• Vertical Well Market, 2019-2029
• Horizontal Well Market, 2019-2029
• Chemical & Petrochemical Market, 2019-2029
• Other Market, 2019-2029
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Latin America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Middle East and Africa World Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies such as product launch in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global Progressing Cavity Pump market.
Companies covered in the report include:
Apergy Artificial Lift
Beinlich
BELLIN S.p.a
BHGE
Colfax Fluid Handling
CSF
Gevelot PCM
J J Tech
JOHSTADT
Liberty Process Equipment, Inc
Moyno
National Oilwell
NEMO Progressing Cavity Pumps
NOV Process & Flow Technologies UK Ltd
Nova Rotors
Pumpenfabrik Wangen GmbH
Ritmac
Robbins & Myers
Roper Pump Company
Roto Pumps
Sulzer
Sydex
The Verder Group
Varisco
