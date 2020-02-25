Visiongain Publishes Global Processed Meat Market 2019-2029 Report
LONDON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Meat Type (Processed Beef, Processed Mutton, and Processed Chicken), Processing Type (Chilled, Frozen and Canned/Preserved), Product Type (Cured and Uncured), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Local Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Fast-Food Restaurants), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• Processed meat refers to any meat preserved by smoking, curing or salting, or with the addition of chemical preservatives.
• Processing of meat helps to improve its quality, shelf life, and taste, and add texture to its original composition.
• The processed meat can be any meat, ranging from red meat, white meat, poultry, swine, cattle, or sea animal meat.
Market Overview and Trends
• The processed meat products are widely accepted and popular among the working class of the society.
• The demand for processed meat has increased owing to the continuous dominance of meat-based culture in many countries.
• Processing of meat allows its freshness to be locked and hence provide durability to the product.
• Various distribution channels are involved in the distribution of processed meat products.
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Rapid urbanization has led to the dietary shift of consumers towards animal protein in developing nations, which is anticipated to propel market growth.
• The rise in demand for frozen & processed meat products is expected to drive the market growth.
• The increase in demand of fast food products further propels the market growth.
• The introduction of diverse products owing to the innovation in meat processing technologies targets the bigger consumer base, thereby driving the market growth.
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• The rising incidences of disease outbreak in livestock is expected to affect the market growth negatively.
• The adoption rate of processed meat is affected due to the rise in the obesity level due to high intake of processed food.
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
The Processed Meat Market is segmented on the meat type, processing type, product type, distribution channel, and geography.
Meat Type
• Processed Beef Market, 2019-2029
• Processed Mutton Market, 2019-2029
• Processed Chicken Market, 2019-2029
• Other Processed Meat Market, 2019-2029
Processing Type
• Chilled Processed Meat Market, 2019-2029
• Frozen Processed Meat Market, 2019-2029
• Canned/Preserved Processed Meat Market, 2019-2029
• Other Processed Meat Market, 2019-2029
Product Type
• Cured Processed Meat Market, 2019-2029
• Uncured Processed Meat Market, 2019-2029
Distribution Channel
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Market, 2019-2029
• Local Retail Stores Market, 2019-2029
• Specialty Stores Market, 2019-2029
• Online Market, 2019-2029
• Fast-Food Restaurants Market, 2019-2029
• Other Distribution Channels Market, 2019-2029
Geographic Breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Business expansion through set up new plants and increase in the production capacity are the major focus of the players in the processed meat market.
• Multinational players are involved in the M&A activity, where they acquire small and mid-size players for their inorganic growth.
Companies covered in the report include:
Advance Food Company
AdvancePierre Foods, Inc.
BRF S.A.
Cargill Inc.
Cherkizovo Group
Danish Crown AmbA
Flanders Provision Company, LLC
Foster Farms
Harim Co Ltd.
Hormel Foods Corporation
JBS S.A.
Keystone Foods
Koch Foods
Marfrig
Moran's Premium Foods
National Beef Packing Company, LLC
NH Foods Ltd.
OSI Group
Perdue Farms
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation
Sanderson Farms, Inc.
Smithfield Foods, Inc.
Sysco Corporation
Tyson Foods
WH Group
