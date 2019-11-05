Visiongain Publishes Global Power Rental Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Application (Standby, Peak Shaving and Base Load), by Fuel (Diesel & Gas), Power Rating (11-50 kW, 51-200 kW, 201-500 kW, 501-1000 kW, 1501-2000 kW and Above 2000 kW), Equipment (Transformer, Generator, Load Bank, and Others), End Users (Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, Shipping, Data Center, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Events), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• The Power Rental Market considers the revenue earned by renting generators or a temporary power plant. Power can be generated using fossil fuels like oil, gas and coal to generate steam that helps the turbines to create electricity.

• Power on rent enables complete operating power packages and delivers scalable components within large power station installations to various industrial processes.

Market Overview and Trends

• In April 2016, Thyssenkrupp Infrastructure announced that they will be supplying key materials, engineering equipment and components for the foundation of the premiere nuclear power plant in Bangladesh.

Download samples here:

https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-power-rental-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Increase in Power Loss Due to Aging Infrastructure.

• New Customized Compressed Air Rental Solution

• Limited Access to Electricity in Rural Areas

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Uncertainty in Raw Material Prices

• Slowdown in Global Economies

To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-power-rental-market-report-2019-2029/

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Application

• Standby Temperature Market, 2019-2029

• Peak Shaving Market, 2019-2029

• Base Load Market, 2019-2029

Fuel

• Diesel Generator Market, 2019-2029

• Gas Generator Market, 2019-2029

Power Rating

• 11-50 kW Market, 2019-2029

• 51-200 kW Market, 2019-2029

• 201-500 kW Market, 2019-2029

• 501-1000 kW Market, 2019-2029

• 1501-2000 kW Market, 2019-2029

• Above 2000 kW Market, 2019-2029

Equipment

• Transformer Market, 2019-2029

• Generator Market, 2019-2029

• Load Bank Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

End User

• Construction Market, 2019-2029

• Mining Market, 2019-2029

• Manufacturing Market, 2019-2029

• Shipping Market, 2019-2029

• Data Center Market, 2019-2029

• Utilities Market, 2019-2029

• Oil & Gas Market, 2019-2029

• Events Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies such as expansion in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global Power Rental market.

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Aggreko (UK)

Al Faris Group

APR Energy (US)

Ashtead Group (UK)

Atlas Copco (Sweden)

BENCHMARKING

BREDENOORD EXPLOITATIEMIJ B.V

Caterpillar (US)

China Engineers Limited

Cummins (US)

Generac Power Systems (US)

Generator Power

HERC (US)

Hertz Corporation

HIMOINSA

HSS

Kohler (US)

MULTIQUIP INC

Power Electrics

Quippo Infrastructure Equipment Limited

Reddy Generators

Rental Solutions & Services (UAE)

SEL (US)

SMART ENERGY SOLUTIONS

Soenergy International Inc

Speedy Hire PLC

Sunbelt

United Rental (US)

United Rentals, Inc

Wacker Neuson (Germany)

Wartsila Corporation (Finland)

To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Visiongain