Visiongain publishes Global Osteoporosis Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Market 2020-2030 report

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Type of Pharmaceuticals viz. Antiresorptive (Bisphosphonates, Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator, Rank Ligand Inhibitors, Parathyroid Hormone and Others), Anabolic and Others, by Type of Nutraceutical (Minerals, Herbs and Phytochemicals, Dairy Products and Others), and Profiles of Leading Companies in Osteoporosis Pharmaceutical and Nutraceuticals and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis

Osteoporosis – Management of a global Challenge

Osteoporosis is a common disorder that is mostly common in the aging population and post- menopausal women. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis affects 1 in 4 women and more than 1 in 8 men over the age of 50 years, with 1 in 4 men and women having evidence of a vertebral fracture. The treatment and management of osteoporosis is a major challenge for healthcare workers and primary care givers. Numerous global and regional companies have been working on the R&D and production of various drugs and natural products called nutraceuticals for the treatment and management of osteoporosis. The Osteoporosis market was estimated to account for USD xyz bn in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of xyz% between 2020-2025.

The Osteoporosis Pharma and Nutra Market – Report Deliverables

Visiongain's 338-page report that includes 160 tables and 134 figures throws light on the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical market, the current market trends, new product launches, market estimates of the major therapeutic drug like antiresorptive, anabolic and Others with its different types in both global and regional markets. We also focus on the major types of nutraceuticals like minerals, herbals and phytochemicals, dairy products and others that are being widely prescribed and consumed for the management of osteoporosis. The report also includes invaluable insights and into how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect the market in the forecast period.

Osteoporosis Market – The Scope of the report

The current report is a vision for an array of information from market valuation, market trends, a SWOT of the market, leading regional and global market players and other similar information. Some of the scope includes:

• Market Estimation from 2020-2030 for global and regional market segmented further based on type of osteoporosis drugs, geographical region and countries.

• Market segmented based on the type of drugs

• Pharmaceuticals – It includes antiresorptive drugs which is further segmented into bisphosphonates, SERM, RLI, PH and Others. Major drugs like Fosamax, Boniva, Actonel, Aclasta, Evista, Duavee, Denosumab, Forteo, and many others are covered in the report. The anabolic drug like Evenity is also included in the report. Apart from them, drugs under clinical trials has also been covered in the report.

• Nutraceuticals – It includes the 4 major type of nutraceuticals like minerals, herbals and phytochemicals, dairy products and Others. The report covers 35 essential nutraceuticals like Calcium, Vitamins D, K, curcumin, embelin and others with global estimates forecast to 2030.

• Market segment based on the geographical distribution which includes

• USA

• Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and France)

• BRIC (Brazil, India, Russia, China)

• Japan

• Rest of the World

• Based on the leading companies

• Eli Lilly

• Amgen

• UCB

• GSK

• Merck and Co.

• Allergan

• Sanofi Aventis

• Pfizer

• Novartis

• Radius Health

• Zbiotics

• Kemin Europa

• Ajinomoto

• Herballife Nutrition

• Pharma Nord

• The report also includes the qualitative analysis (SWOT and STEP) for the osteoporosis pharmaceutical and nutraceutical market which enables the qualitative and quantitative analysis.

