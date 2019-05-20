Visiongain Publishes Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market by Product (Vision Care Products, Ophthalmology Surgical Devices and Ophthalmic Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices), by End User (Consumers, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers and other End User), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• Ophthalmology is a branch of medical sciences that deals with the anatomical and physiological study of eyes such as function, structure and various diseases or disorders related to eyes. The ophthalmic equipment are used to diagnose, monitor and prevent ophthalmic disorders such as glaucoma and cataract. The devices for vision correction purposes are also included such as contact lenses and spectacles.

• Ophthalmic equipment are the medical devices employed for the identification and treatment of eye deficiencies, ocular defects and eye disorders. There are wide range of ophthalmic equipment used for surgery, diagnosis and vision correction. These devices have gained traction in the past decades due to high prevalence of various ophthalmic diseases such as glaucoma, cataract, and other vision related issues.

Market Overview and Trends

• Minimally invasive or micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices, the novel age of glaucoma surgery have emerged out to be the most lucrative segment in the market owing to the safer and quick recovery time of the surgery.

• The technology of ophthalmic surgeries is consistently sprouting with an aim to introduce advanced innovative ophthalmic healthcare modalities. This is further contributing for the significant demand for ophthalmic equipment worldwide.

• Contact lenses have been playing vital role in vision care sector by showcasing more demand over spectacles for the people with improper vision. The ease of use, trendy look and easy availability of different lenses have raised the demand in the recent years.

• The rapid rise in geriatric population and increasing eye disorders provides an opportunity to manufacture novel eye equipment, which opens new avenues in the industry.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Rapid rise in the geriatric population across the globe.

• Increasing prevalence of eye diseases such as glaucoma, cataract and Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) among others.

• Technological Advancements in Ophthalmic Devices for improving the diagnosis and treatment.

• Growing adoption of digital devices globally.

• Government initiatives for visually impaired patients of all age groups such as free of cost eye check-up camps.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High cost of ophthalmic devices

• Dearth of skilled professionals

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Product

• Vision Care Products Market, 2019-2029

• Spectacles

• Contact Lenses

– Soft Contact Lenses

– Rigid Gas Permeable Lenses (RGP)

– Hybrid Contact Lenses

• Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market, 2019-2029

• Cataract Surgical Devices

– Intraocular Lenses (IOLS)

– Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVDS)

– Phacoemulsification Devices

– Cataract Surgical Lasers

– Iol Injectors

• Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices Market, 2019-2029

– Vitreoretinal Packs

– Vitrectomy Machines

– Photocoagulation Lasers

– Illumination Devices

– Vitrectomy Probes

• Glaucoma Surgical Devices Market, 2019-2029

– Glaucoma Drainage Devices (GDDS)

– Microinvasive Glaucoma Surgical (MIGS) Devices

• Refractive Surgical Devices Market, 2019-2029

– Femtosecond Lasers

– Excimer Lasers

– Other Refractive Surgical Lasers

• Ophthalmic Microscopes Market, 2019-2029

• Ophthalmic Accessories Market, 2019-2029

– Surgical Instruments and Kits

– Ophthalmic Forceps

– Ophthalmic Spatulas

– Ophthalmic Tips and Handles

– Ophthalmic Scissors

– Macular Lenses

– Ophthalmic Cannulas

– Other Ophthalmic Accessories

• Ophthalmic Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market, 2019-2029

• Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners

• Fundus Cameras

• Perimeters/Visual Field Analyzers

• Autorefractors and Keratometers

• Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems

– Ophthalmic A-Scan Ultrasound

– Ophthalmic B-Scan Ultrasound

– Ophthalmic Ultrasound Biomicroscopes

– Ophthalmic Pachymeters

• Tonometers

• Phoropters

• Wavefront Aberrometers

• Optical Biometry Systems

• Ophthalmoscopes

• Lensmeters

• Corneal Topography Systems

• Retinoscopes

• Others

End User

• Consumers Market, 2019-2029

• Hospitals Market, 2019-2029

• Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market, 2019-2029

• Other End Users Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• U.S. Market, 2019-2029

• Canada Market, 2019-2029

• Mexico Market, 2019-2029

• Rest of North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Germany Market, 2019-2029

• UK Market, 2019-2029

• France Market, 2019-2029

• Spain Market, 2019-2029

• Italy Market, 2019-2029

• Rest of Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• China Market, 2019-2029

• Japan Market, 2019-2029

• India Market, 2019-2029

• Australia Market, 2019-2029

• Malaysia Market, 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

• Brazil Market, 2019-2029

• Argentina Market, 2019-2029

• Turkey Market, 2019-2029

• South Africa Market, 2019-2029

• Rest of LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• There are many companies operating in the market, however, number of players are entering in the market by developing more standardized and cost-effective products.

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved products across various sectors.

Major Market Players:

• Essilor, Alcon, Johnson & Johnson, Vision Care, Bausch + Lomb, Haag-Streit, TOPCON, Carl Zeiss Meditec, NIDEK, STAAR Surgical, HOYA, Novartis AG and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems.

