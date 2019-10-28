Visiongain Publishes Global Oil & Gas Pumps Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Application (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), by Orientation (Horizontal and Vertical), by Type (Cryogenic, Positive Displacement (Screw Pumps, Reciprocating Pumps, Rotary & Gear Pumps, Progressive Cavity Pumps], and Centrifugal), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Oil & Gas pump is a mechanical device that is used for circulating circulate motor oil to the bearings camshaft and pistons of an engine, vane and fin configuration and basically to accommodate frictional losses and pump efficiencies caused by heavy oil viscosity

• It is advisable to check for some qualities such as long-lasting behaviour or reliability of the pump before installing it as this ensures less maintenance in the long run.

Market Overview and Trends

• Oil and Gas pumps market is anticipated to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to increase in onshore installations in the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Development of gas terminals

• Growth of unconventional resources in Asia Pacific North America and Latin America

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Low Oil & Gas Price

• Growth in Renewable Energy

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Application

• Upstream Market, 2019-2029

• Midstream Market, 2019-2029

• Downstream Market, 2019-2029

Type

• Cryogenic Pump Market, 2019-2029

• Positive Displacement Pump Market, 2019-2029

– Screw Pump

– Piston Pump

– Multi-Plunger Pump

– Diaphragm Pump

– Progressive Cavity Pump

– Rotary & Gear Pump

– Reciprocating Pump

• Centrifugal Pump Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global Oil & Gas Pumps market.

• It has been anticipated that a considerable number of product launches and product developments will occur in the global Oil & Gas Pumps industry in the forecast period.

Companies covered in the report include:

Alfa Laval

Flowserve

Gardner Denver

GE Oil & Gas

Grundfos

HMS

Ingersoll-Rand

ITT, Inc

KSB

Lewa

Schmitt Kreiselpumpen

SPX Flow, Inc

Sulzer

TechnipFMC plc (FMC Technologies)

Weir Group

Xylem

