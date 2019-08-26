Visiongain Publishes Global MV Protection Relay Market 2019-2029 Report
LONDON, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Type (Electromechanical & Static Relay and Digital & Numerical Relay), by Connected Load (Feeder Lines, Transformers and Motors) and End User (Utilities and Industrial), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• MV Protection Relay is a medium voltage protective relay which signals the switching mechanism to operate once they detect the overcurrent or other abnormal or unacceptable condition
• The relays monitor sensor outputs and enable the breaker to operate to protect the system when preset limits are exceeded, hence the name protective relays.
Market Overview and Trends
• In September 2018, Schneider Electric launched a new technology, 72.5kV switchgear for offshore wind farms. It's application of Medium Voltage technology benefits over traditional 72.5kV equipment in ways of safety, configuration and operation
• The current 72.5kV was costly and intended for heavy and transmission purposes, the company developed a new generation of 72.5kV applicable to all high voltages standards but with the benefits of Medium voltage switch gear
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Increased expansion of Transmission & Distribution Networks
• Upgrading of Existing Substations and Feeder Line Protection
• Growth of the Renewable Industry
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• Lack of Investments from Governments in Grid Stability
• Increasing competition from the unorganized sector
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
Type
• Electromechanical & Static Relay Systems Market, 2019-2029
• Digital & Numerical Relay Systems Market, 2019-2029
Connected Load
• Feeder Lines Market, 2019-2029
• Transformers Market, 2019-2029
• Motors Market, 2019-2029
End User
• Utilities Market, 2019-2029
– Power Generation
– Power Distribution
• Industrial Market, 2019-2029
– Oil & Gas
– Metal & Mining
– Chemical & Pharmaceutical
• Commercial & Institutional Market, 2019-2029
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global MV Protection Relay market.
• There have been a considerable number of product launches, product developments, mergers, and acquisitions recently in the global MV Protection Relay industry.
Companies covered in the report include:
Basler Electric
Benchellal Electrical Engineering
CS Electric
EKOSinerji
Emerson Electric
Fanox
Hawker Siddeley Switchgear
Honeywell International
Kingsine Electric Automation Co Ltd
KONČAR Electronics and Informatics Inc
Omron
Sprecher + Schuh
TI
Yaskawa Electric Corporation
Yokogawa Electric
Yuanxing Electronics Co., Ltd
