Visiongain Publishes Global Medical Tubing Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Medical Tubing Market by Material (Silicone, Polyolefins, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polycarbonates, Fluoropolymers), by Application (Bulk Disposable Tubing, Catheters & Cannulas, Drug Delivery Systems), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• Medical tubes are made out of plastic, rubber or metal and used for fluid management and drainage in the medical industry.

• Plastic is a preferred material used to manufacture medical tubes with the desired specification.

• Medical tubing is used in anesthesiology and respiratory equipment, peristaltic pumps, IVs, catheters, and biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment.



Market Overview and Trends

• Medical tubing is commonly used for drug delivery systems, catheters and cannulas, and distinct applications such as peristaltic pump tubing. These tubes are developed keeping the biocompatibility and lubricity in consideration.

• Medical device manufacturers are highly focused on developing multi-lumen tubing, profile extrusions, braid-reinforced extrusions, custom bump tubing, co-extrusions, and coated wires.

• Manufacturers are also working on creating new sources of technology that will meet the tolerance requirements of the tubes and improve the cost of the devices.

• In order to do that, they are experimenting with varied material such as integration of new materials such as polyimide, PEEK or fluoropolymers for liners, or combining metal with plastic, substituting PVC tubing with alternative and so on.

• With emergence of minimally-invasive surgery, advanced technologies such as microextrusion tubing is allowing device manufacturers to develop complex devices that can provide therapies and treatments that otherwise would be difficult to achieve or expensive.

• Thus, technological advances are expected to push manufacturers to deliver performance attributes that were previously out of reach.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Growing aging population and paradigm shift towards minimally invasive surgeries, the medical tubing industry is expected to grow at fast pace.

• Increasing production of medical devices incorporated with tubes,

• Increasing demand for disposable or single use devices,

• Growing investment in research and development,

• Technological advancements

• Increasing government initiatives to provide advanced healthcare facilities and tools

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Concerns regarding material used for manufacturing the tubes

• Stringent regulation with production and approval of the device

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The medical tubing market is segmented on the material, application and geography.



Material

• Silicone Market, 2019-2029

• Polyolefins Market, 2019-2029

• Polyvinyl Chloride Market, 2019-2029

• Polycarbonates Market, 2019-2029

• Fluoropolymers Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Bulk Disposable Tubing Market, 2019-2029

• Catheters & Cannulas Market, 2019-2029

• Drug Delivery Systems Market, 2019-2029

• Special Applications Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• The key players operating in the medical tubing market largely invest on research and development to launch new and advanced products in the market.

• Companies such as Natvar, Confluent Medical Technologies, and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics focused on enhancing their existing product portfolio by increasing R&D activities.

• The companies also expanded their production capacity for instance, in February 2019 Confluent Medical launched High-Performance Nitinol Tubing Center of Excellence to meet the increasing market demand for high-performance nitinol tubing.

Major Market Players:

Zeus Industrial Products, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Teleflex, Optinova, Lubrizol Corporation, Nordson Corporation, Putnam Plastics, RAUMEDIC AG, Tekni-Plex, and W. L. Gore & Associates.

Companies covered in the report include:

A.P. Extrusion

Ap Technologies

B. Braun

Cook Medical

FBK Medical Tubing, Inc.

Freudenberg Group

Grayline

Lubrizol Corporation

LVD Biotech

MDC Industries

Medtronics

Microlumen

Nordson Corporation

Nusil Technology

Optinova

Polyzen

Putnam Plastics

RAUMEDIC AG

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

TE Connectivity

Teel Plastics Inc.

Tekni-Plex

Teleflex

W. L. Gore & Associates

Zeus Industrial Products

