Visiongain publishes Global Live Vaccines Market Forecast 2020-2030 report
27 Jul, 2020, 14:00 BST
Bacterial, Viral, Oral Polio Vaccine, Measles, Rotavirus, Tuberculosis, Yellow Fever, Oral, Injectable, End Users, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others
LONDON, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global live vaccines market was valued at $10,423.4 mn in 2019 and is anticipated to surpass $ 20,020 mn by 2030. In 2019, the North American segment held 39% of the global live vaccines market.
Report Scope
• Global Live Vaccines Market from 2020-2030
• Forecast of the Global Live Vaccines Market by Type of Product:
• Bacterial
• Viral
• Forecast of the Global Live Vaccines Market by Indication:
• Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV)
• Measles
• Rotavirus
• Tuberculosis
• Yellow Fever
• Others
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2030 for these national markets:
• The US
• Canada
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Italy
• Spain
• Japan
• China
• India
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the live vaccines market:
• AstraZeneca
• Bavarian Nordic A/S
• DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED
• Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
• GlaxoSmithKline plc
• Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
• & Other Companies
• This report discusses factors that drive and restrain this market. As well as opportunities and challenges faced by this market.
• This report discusses the SWOT & PEST Analyses of the live vaccines market.
Companies covered in the report include:
AstraZeneca
Bavarian Nordic A/S
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED
Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Merck & Co., Inc.
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation
Pfizer
Sanofi
Serum Institute of India
Vivaldi Biosciences Inc.
List of Organisations Mentioned in the Report
Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)
American Academy of Family Physicists (AAFP)
American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)
American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG)
American College of Physicians (ACP),
American Immunization Registry Association
Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
Centre for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER)
GAVI
IDSA
Immunization Action Coalition
Institutional Review Board (IRB
International Vaccine Institute
National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases
National Institutes of Health (NIH)
National Vaccine Information Center
Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)
Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association of America (PhRMA)
Public Health Agency of Canada
Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE)
The Global Polio Eradication Initiative
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies
The United Nations Children's Fund
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)
U.S. Food & Drug Administration
UNICEF
Universal Immunisation Programme (India)
VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System)
World Health Organization (WHO)
