Visiongain Publishes Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Application (Low Pressure Applications and Medium Pressure Applications), by Type (Horizontally-Split, Vertically Split Barrel and Axial Compressors), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• LNG compressors are oil-free compressors, mainly compressed natural gas with comparatively high pressure and high-risk level. To avoid contamination oil free lubrication is used between liner pistons.

• The growing demand for natural gas with changing energy consumption patterns is expected to drive Liquefied natural gas (LNG) compressor market globally.

Market Overview and Trends

• In May 2019, Baker Hughes (BHGE), a GE company, announced the development on the turbomachinery equipment supplying contract for the first phase of BP's Greater Tortue Ahmeyim's project.

• BHGE will provide the required technology for four compressor trains for gas liquefaction, expected to deliver 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Increase in demand for production globally

• Technological advancements associated with Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor systems

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High costs association with Storage and Equipment required

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Application

• Low Pressure Applications Market, 2019-2029

• Medium Pressure Applications Market, 2019-2029

Type

• Horizontally-split Systems Market, 2019-2029

• Vertically-split Barrel Systems Market, 2019-2029

• Axial Compressors Systems Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Product development is one of the key strategies undertaken by key players in the market.

• Various agreements and collaborations between market players are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the market.

Companies covered in the report include:

British Petroleum Plc

Chevron Corporation

EagleBurgmann

Elliott Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

General Electric Company

IMW Industries

Kobelco Compressors America Inc

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Seimens

