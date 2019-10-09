Visiongain Publishes Global Lighting Contactor Market 2019-2029 Report
09 Oct, 2019, 14:00 BST
Analysis by Type (Mechanically Held and Electrically Held), Application (Indoor and Outdoor), by End User (Industrial, Municipal, Commercial and Others), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
LONDON, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Market Definition:
• Lighting contactor is an electrically controlled switch, designed to control the flow of electricity and to provide a convenient, safe means for local or remote switching of tungsten or ballast lamp loads.
• Contactors are essential in industrial and commercial applications, distinctly to control large lighting loads and motors.
• A lighting contactor switches runs at a lower but safer load and controls the high voltage/current circuit. Nonetheless, they are infallible like any other device.
Market Overview and Trends
• Lighting contactors are relay switches that controls the flow of electricity through a circuit powering the lighting, using an electromagnet.
• The adoption of Internet of Thing (IoT) in the lighting industry, growing need of energy-efficient, smart control and innovative lighting solutions contribute to the increased demand for are some of the factors driving the market.
Download samples here:
https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-lighting-contactor-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Increased demand for energy-efficient lighting systems and power management
• Increasing need for safe control lighting
• Increased demand for development of smart cities
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• High installation cost and lack of standard regulatory framework
To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-lighting-contactor-market-report-2019-2029/
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
Type
• Mechanically Held Market, 2019-2029
• Electrically Held Market, 2019-2029
Application
• Indoor-Based Market, 2019-2029
– Commercial
– Industrial
– Others
• Outdoor Based Market, 2019-2029
– Highways and Roadways
– Public Places
– Others
End user
• Industrial Market, 2019-2029
• Municipal Market, 2019-2029
• Commercial Market, 2019-2029
• Other Market, 2019-2029
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Latin America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Middle East & Africa Market, 2019-2029
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
ABB
Acuity
CNC Electric Group Co., Ltd
Eaton
Federal Electric
Hager
Hefei Huanxin Technology Development Co Ltd
Legrand
Mingguang Hecheng Electrical Co Ltd
Mingguang Hecheng Electrical Co Ltd
NSI Industries
Ripley Lighting Control
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
Shanghai CET Electric Co.Ltd
Siemens
Sprecher Schuh
Wenzhou Fuka Electric Co., Ltd
Wenzhou Kangyu Electrical Co Ltd
Wenzhou Kayal International Trade Co Ltd
Yueqing Aowei Electric Co., Ltd
Yueqing Engelec Electric Technology Co Ltd
Yueqing Senheng Electric Co Ltd
Yueqing Wodu Electric Co., Ltd
Zhejiang Dixsen Electrical Co Ltd
Zhejiang Inte Industrial Electric Co Ltd
Zhejiang Zhongshuo Electric Co Ltd
To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article