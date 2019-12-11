Visiongain Publishes Global Inhalation Anaesthesia Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Product Type (Sevoflurane, Desflurane, Isoflurane), Application (Induction, Maintenance), Plus Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Inhalational anesthesia (IA) become the anesthetic of choice over Intravenous Anesthesia (IVA) among majority of healthcare practitioners, as it helps avoid excessive dosage and keeps the patient's autonomic functions intact. IA has lower risk of delirium and is cost effective compared to IVA

• Inhalational anesthesia used for sedation as well as for the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia. The most common inhalational anesthetics are sevoflurane, desflurane, and nitrous oxide.

Market Overview and Trends

• To address the environmental impact of anesthetic gases, new technologies are being developed to scavenge them from hospital vents and recycle them.

• These anesthetic gases contribute up to 1.0% of global carbon dioxide emissions, leading to greater environmental damage.

• The major concern in using anesthetic gases is that patient use accounts for only 5.0% and the rest 95.0% is released into the atmosphere which contributes to global warming

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Rapid rise in aging population suffering from cancer, cardiovascular, spinal, orthopedic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neurological, and other diseases and disorders is anticipated to drive the growth

• Increasing number of emergency cases and accidents are also expected to positively influence market growth

• Increasing number of orthopedic procedures such as ligament and other soft tissue repair procedures is also contributing to growth of the day care ambulatory surgeries, which is expected to boost usage of inhalation anaesthesia.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Inhalational anesthetics cause respiratory depression, a decrease in arterial blood pressure and cerebral metabolic demand, and an increase in cerebral blood flow that may hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The inhalation anesthesia market is segmented on the product type, application, and geography.

Product Type

• Sevoflurane Market, 2019-2029

• Desflurane Market, 2019-2029

• Isoflurane Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Induction Market, 2019-2029

• Maintenance Market, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Research and development is the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the inhalation anesthesia market.

• These companies have developed various strategies and developments such as product launch, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, and collaborations.

• Baxter Healthcare is the only player with all the 3 products in its portfolio. AbbVie Inc. has sevoflurane and isoflurane in its portfolio. Piramal Healthcare presently has sevoflurane and isoflurane in its portfolio and may capture a significant market share of Baxter in the years to come owing to new product launches.

Companies covered in the report include:

AbbVie Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Halocarbon Products Corporation;

Hikima Pharmaceuticals PLC

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd.

Lunan Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

Piramal Enterprises Limited

