Visiongain Publishes Global Industrial Control Transformer Market 2019-2029 Report
07 Oct, 2019, 14:00 BST
LONDON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase), by Power Rating (25–500 VA, 500–1,000 VA, 1000-1500 VA and >1500 VA), End Use (Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Metal and Mining), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• Industrial control transformer is an isolation transformer that provides superior voltage regulation.
• Control transformers are usually used in an electronic circuit that requires constant voltage or constant current with a low power rating.
Market Overview and Trends
• Industrial control transformers are generally customized that may vary in the features according to the demand of the end-user.
• The use of industrial control transformers becomes essential for the reliable and safe operation of the control devices.
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Need to reduce equipment failure caused by frequent voltage variations.
• Flourishing power sector.
• Increased usage of industrial control transformers across major industries owing to increased safety concerns.
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• Dormant growth of the oil & gas industry.
• Slowdown in the mining industry across Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa.
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
Phase
• Single Phase market, 2019-2029
• Three Phase market, 2019-2029
Power Rating
• 25–500 VA Market, 2019-2029
• 500–1,000 VA Market, 2019-2029
• 1000-1500 VA Market, 2019-2029
• >1500 VA Market, 2019-2029
End use
• Power Generation
• Oil & Gas
• Chemical
• Metal and Mining
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Latin America, Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global gas turbine Power Ratings market.
• There have been a considerable number of product launches and product developments, recently in the global Industrial Control Transformer industry.
Companies covered in the report include:
ABB
ACME ELECTRIC
Chint Group
Dongan Electric Manufacturing Company
Eaton
Emerson Electric Co.
Emerson.
Foster Transformer Company
G S A Industries
General Electric Company
Hammond Power Solutions Inc.
HICO
Hubbell
MCI Transformers
Procon Control
Rockwell
Schneider
Siemens
SNC Manufacturing Co., Ltd
