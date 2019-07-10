Visiongain Publishes Global In-Flight Entertainment & Communications (IFEC) Technologies Market Report 2019-2029
10 Jul, 2019, 14:00 BST
LONDON, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Business Jets, Very Large Aircraft), Product (IFE Hardware, IFE Connectivity, IFE Content), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) technology has enabled numerous media and internet options to passengers on aircraft. This technology is becoming more important aspect in passenger service.
• IFEC offers wireless-connectivity to passengers and also provide airlines with new ways to earn ancillary revenue and generate frequent contact touch-points with their fliers.
• IFEC technology has significantly advanced in recent years and will experience noteworthy growth of in-flight entertainment & communications (IFEC) technologies market and its related innovation in the near future.
• Also the increasing adoption of in-flight entertainment & communications in narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, business jets, very large aircraft has increased the demand of in-flight entertainment & communications (IFEC) technologies market.
Market Overview and Trends
• Evolution of increase in long-haul flights and passenger traffic has increased the in-flight entertainment & communications (IFEC) technologies market trend
• Wireless connectivity, live streaming of wide variety of content through live access, and eye tracking technology is developing new opportunities for the in-flight entertainment & communications (IFEC) technologies market.
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Demand for comfort accompanied by commercial aviation & fleet expansion and technological developments has driven the in-flight entertainment & communications (IFEC) technologies market growth.
• In-flight entertainment & communications (IFEC) is becoming a major source of ancillary revenue for airlines and this has fuelled the demand of the in-flight entertainment & communications (IFEC) technologies market.
• Increase in aircraft deliveries due to increasing air passengers has increased the in-flight entertainment & communications (IFEC) technologies market share of OEMs.
• Demand for advance digital content along with high maintenance associated with installations may pose a challenge to the in-flight entertainment and connectivity in-flight entertainment & communications (IFEC) technologies market size.
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• Huge investments related with the technology and stringent regulatory framework may hamper market growth.
• Also high installation costs is limiting the market expansion.
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
The in-flight entertainment & communications (IFEC) technologies market is segmented on the aircraft type, product, end user, and geography.
Aircraft Type
• Narrow-Body Aircraft Market, 2019-2029
• Wide-Body Aircraft Market, 2019-2029
• Business Jets Market, 2019-2029
• Very Large Aircraft Market, 2019-2029
Product
• IFE Hardware Market, 2019-2029
o Portable Hardware
– Dockable Seatback Units
– Removable Storage Devices
– Others
o Non-Portable Hardware
– Embedded Seatback Units
– Seat Electronic Boxes
– Media Servers
– Others
• IFE Connectivity Market, 2019-2029
o IFE Wired Connectivity Market, 2019-2029
– Wires & Cables Market, 2019-2029
– Ethernet Switches Market, 2019-2029
– Control Units Market, 2019-2029
– Others Market, 2019-2029
o IFE Wireless Connectivity Market, 2019-2029
– Wireless Access Points Market, 2019-2029
– Wireless Antennas Market, 2019-2029
– Others Market, 2019-2029
• IFE Content Market, 2019-2029
o Stored Content Services Market, 2019-2029
o Streamed Content Services Market, 2019-2029
End User
• OEM Market, 2019-2029
• Aftermarket Market, 2019-2029
Geographic Breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Research and development is the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the in-flight entertainment & communications (IFEC) technologies market.
• These companies has developed various strategies and developments such as product launch, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, and collaborations.
• Panasonic Avionics Corporation launched its new Arc Inflight Map Platform. This platform is a revolutionary 3D inflight map application and service for its NEXT and X Series inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) systems.
Companies covered in the report include:
AeroMobile
Aircraft Interiors Expo
digEcor
Digecor, Inc.
EchoStar Corporation
Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.
Gogo Air
Gogo LLC
Honeywell International
Kontron AG
Kymeta Corporation
L&T Technology
Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg
OnAir
Panasonic Avionics Corporation
Rockwell Collins, Inc.
Sitaonair
Thales Group
The IMS Company
Thikom Solutions Inc.
Viasat, Inc.
Wipro
Zodiac Aerospace
