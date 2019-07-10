Visiongain Publishes Global In-Flight Entertainment & Communications (IFEC) Technologies Market Report 2019-2029

LONDON, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Business Jets, Very Large Aircraft), Product (IFE Hardware, IFE Connectivity, IFE Content), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) technology has enabled numerous media and internet options to passengers on aircraft. This technology is becoming more important aspect in passenger service.

• IFEC offers wireless-connectivity to passengers and also provide airlines with new ways to earn ancillary revenue and generate frequent contact touch-points with their fliers.

• IFEC technology has significantly advanced in recent years and will experience noteworthy growth of in-flight entertainment & communications (IFEC) technologies market and its related innovation in the near future.

• Also the increasing adoption of in-flight entertainment & communications in narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, business jets, very large aircraft has increased the demand of in-flight entertainment & communications (IFEC) technologies market.

Market Overview and Trends

• Evolution of increase in long-haul flights and passenger traffic has increased the in-flight entertainment & communications (IFEC) technologies market trend

• Wireless connectivity, live streaming of wide variety of content through live access, and eye tracking technology is developing new opportunities for the in-flight entertainment & communications (IFEC) technologies market.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Demand for comfort accompanied by commercial aviation & fleet expansion and technological developments has driven the in-flight entertainment & communications (IFEC) technologies market growth.

• In-flight entertainment & communications (IFEC) is becoming a major source of ancillary revenue for airlines and this has fuelled the demand of the in-flight entertainment & communications (IFEC) technologies market.

• Increase in aircraft deliveries due to increasing air passengers has increased the in-flight entertainment & communications (IFEC) technologies market share of OEMs.

• Demand for advance digital content along with high maintenance associated with installations may pose a challenge to the in-flight entertainment and connectivity in-flight entertainment & communications (IFEC) technologies market size.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Huge investments related with the technology and stringent regulatory framework may hamper market growth.

• Also high installation costs is limiting the market expansion.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The in-flight entertainment & communications (IFEC) technologies market is segmented on the aircraft type, product, end user, and geography.

Aircraft Type

• Narrow-Body Aircraft Market, 2019-2029

• Wide-Body Aircraft Market, 2019-2029

• Business Jets Market, 2019-2029

• Very Large Aircraft Market, 2019-2029

Product

• IFE Hardware Market, 2019-2029

o Portable Hardware

– Dockable Seatback Units

– Removable Storage Devices

– Others

o Non-Portable Hardware

– Embedded Seatback Units

– Seat Electronic Boxes

– Media Servers

– Others

• IFE Connectivity Market, 2019-2029

o IFE Wired Connectivity Market, 2019-2029

– Wires & Cables Market, 2019-2029

– Ethernet Switches Market, 2019-2029

– Control Units Market, 2019-2029

– Others Market, 2019-2029

o IFE Wireless Connectivity Market, 2019-2029

– Wireless Access Points Market, 2019-2029

– Wireless Antennas Market, 2019-2029

– Others Market, 2019-2029

• IFE Content Market, 2019-2029

o Stored Content Services Market, 2019-2029

o Streamed Content Services Market, 2019-2029

End User

• OEM Market, 2019-2029

• Aftermarket Market, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Research and development is the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the in-flight entertainment & communications (IFEC) technologies market.

• These companies has developed various strategies and developments such as product launch, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, and collaborations.

• Panasonic Avionics Corporation launched its new Arc Inflight Map Platform. This platform is a revolutionary 3D inflight map application and service for its NEXT and X Series inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) systems.

Companies covered in the report include:

AeroMobile

Aircraft Interiors Expo

digEcor

Digecor, Inc.

EchoStar Corporation

Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.

Gogo Air

Gogo LLC

Honeywell International

Kontron AG

Kymeta Corporation

L&T Technology

Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg

OnAir

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Sitaonair

Thales Group

The IMS Company

Thikom Solutions Inc.

Viasat, Inc.

Wipro

Zodiac Aerospace

