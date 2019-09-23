Visiongain Publishes Global Gas Turbine Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Technology (Open Cycle, Closed Cycle), by Rating Rate Capacity (Less than 40 MW, 40-120 MW, 120-300 MW, and Above 300 MW), Design Type (Heavy Duty, Aero derivative), by Application (Power, Oil & Gas), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• The gas turbine is an engine at the core of the power plant that produces electric current.

• A gas turbine is an internal combustion engine, that converts natural gas or other liquid fuels to mechanical energy.

Market Overview and Trends

• Global electricity demand in upcoming years is likely to increase by nearly one-third of the current scenario.

• Turbines play a key role in reducing the carbon emissions, also in comparison with other combustion-based power generation Applications, they emit lesser emissions.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Rising demand for natural gas-fired power plants

• Surge in demand for electricity

• Efficient power generation Technology

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Natural gas price volatility

• Rising concern regarding natural gas infrastructure

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

By Technology

• Open cycle market, 2019-2029

• Closed cycle market, 2019-2029

Rating Rate Capacity

• Less than 40 mw

• 40-120 mw

• 120-300 mw

• Above 300 mw

Design Type

• Heavy Duty

• Aeroderivative

Application

• Power

• Oil & Gas

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East Market, 2019-2029

• Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Being a new Technology, there are very few companies operating in the fuel cell market. However, number of players are entering in this arena by developing more standardized and cost-effective Materials.

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved bag filter Technology across various sectors.

Companies covered in the report include:

Ansaldo

BDR Thermea

BHEL

Capstone Turbine

Cryostar

Dresser-Rand

GE

Harbin Electric

Harbin Electric International Company,

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Liebherr

MAN Diesel

MHPS

NPO Saturn

OPRA

Samad Power

Siemens

Solar Turbines

Vericor Power

Zorya-Mashproekt

