Visiongain Publishes Global Gas Turbine Market 2019-2029 Report
23 Sep, 2019, 14:00 BST
LONDON, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Technology (Open Cycle, Closed Cycle), by Rating Rate Capacity (Less than 40 MW, 40-120 MW, 120-300 MW, and Above 300 MW), Design Type (Heavy Duty, Aero derivative), by Application (Power, Oil & Gas), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• The gas turbine is an engine at the core of the power plant that produces electric current.
• A gas turbine is an internal combustion engine, that converts natural gas or other liquid fuels to mechanical energy.
Market Overview and Trends
• Global electricity demand in upcoming years is likely to increase by nearly one-third of the current scenario.
• Turbines play a key role in reducing the carbon emissions, also in comparison with other combustion-based power generation Applications, they emit lesser emissions.
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Rising demand for natural gas-fired power plants
• Surge in demand for electricity
• Efficient power generation Technology
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• Natural gas price volatility
• Rising concern regarding natural gas infrastructure
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
By Technology
• Open cycle market, 2019-2029
• Closed cycle market, 2019-2029
Rating Rate Capacity
• Less than 40 mw
• 40-120 mw
• 120-300 mw
• Above 300 mw
Design Type
• Heavy Duty
• Aeroderivative
Application
• Power
• Oil & Gas
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Latin America Market, 2019-2029
• Middle East Market, 2019-2029
• Africa Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Being a new Technology, there are very few companies operating in the fuel cell market. However, number of players are entering in this arena by developing more standardized and cost-effective Materials.
• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved bag filter Technology across various sectors.
Companies covered in the report include:
Ansaldo
BDR Thermea
BHEL
Capstone Turbine
Cryostar
Dresser-Rand
GE
Harbin Electric
Harbin Electric International Company,
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Liebherr
MAN Diesel
MHPS
NPO Saturn
OPRA
Samad Power
Siemens
Solar Turbines
Vericor Power
Zorya-Mashproekt
