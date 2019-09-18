Visiongain Publishes Global Gas Insulated Transformer Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Type (Instrument Transformer, Others), by Voltage (Medium Voltage, High Voltage and Industrial), by End Use (Utility, Industrial, Commercial), Installation (Outdoor and Indoor), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts.

Market Definition:

• Gas insulated transformer is an advanced solution for hydro-power segment.

• In gas insulated transformers, a gas (SF6) is used as the insulating and cooling medium for the transformer.

Market Overview and Trends

• Renewable energy sources are in high demand worldwide and are likely to increase over the years.

• Non-flammable, non-explosive and facility of integration of equipment in locations having space constraints, makes installation of gas insulated transformers, a priority in indoor and underground settings.

Download samples here:

https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-gas-insulated-transformer-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Low risk of oil leakage

• Space limitations in densely populated urban areas

• Growing electrical network expenditure and increasing investments

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Environmental regulations regarding the use of SF6

• Costly equipment

To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-gas-insulated-transformer-market-report-2019-2029/

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Type

• Instrument Transformer market, 2019-2029

• Others

Voltage

• Medium Voltage Market, 2019-2029

• High Voltage Market, 2019-2029

• Industrial Market, 2019-2029

End use

• Utility Market, 2019-2029

• Industrial Market, 2019-2029

• Commercial Market, 2019-2029

Installation

• Outdoor Market, 2019-2029

• Indoor Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global gas turbine Voltages market.

• There have been a considerable number of product launches, product developments, mergers, and acquisitions recently in the global Gas Insulated Transformer industry.

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

ABB

Arteche

Chint Group

Fuji Electric co. Ltd.

General Electric Company

Hyosung Corporation

Kharkovenergopribor Ltd.

Meidensha Corporation.

Mitsubishi Electric

Nissan Electric

Pascal Group of Companies

Siemens

Takaoka Toko Co.Ltd

Toshiba

YangZhou Power Electric Co., Ltd

To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Visiongain