Visiongain Publishes Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market 2019-2029 Report
17 Sep, 2019, 14:00 BST
LONDON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Type (High and Medium), by Voltage (Medium, High, Extra high, Ultra-high), by Installation (Outdoor and Indoor), by End-User (Transmission Utilities, Distribution Utilities, Generation Utilities, Transportation, Industry & OEMs), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• Gas-insulated high-voltage switchgear is compact metal encapsulated switchgear which consists of high-voltage components, which can be safely operated in confined spaces.
• The gas insulated switchgears are used mostly in high or ultra-high voltage transmission lines.
Market Overview and Trends
• Gas insulated switchgear plays an important role in the grid protection, an efficient flow of power and also in protection and relaying of the transmission circuit.
• Market is experiencing growth owing to the rapid improvement in the power distribution sector through the implementation of smart grid and smart metering technology.
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Upsurge in power consumption
• Government directives on efficient energy
• Rising role of renewable energy sources in meeting power requirements.
• Up gradation and modernization of Hydroelectric plants
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• High cost of investment compared to regular counterparts.
• Strict environmental and safety regulations.
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
By Type
• High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear Market, 2019-2029
• Medium Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear Market, 2019-2029
By Voltage
• Medium Gas Insulated Switchgear Market, 2019-2029
• High Gas Insulated Switchgear Market, 2019-2029
• Extra High Gas Insulated Switchgear Market, 2019-2029
• Ultra High Gas Insulated Switchgear Market, 2019-2029
By Installation
• Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Market, 2019-2029
• Indoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Market, 2019-2029
By End User
• Transmission Utilities
• Distribution Utilities
• Generation Utilities
• Transportation
• Industry & OEMs
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Latin America Market, 2019-2029
• Middle East Market, 2019-2029
• Africa Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Leading players of gas insulated switchgear market are adopting new product launches as their key strategy to sustain intense competition.
Companies covered in the report include:
ABB
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
CG
Chint
Fuji Electric
GE
Hitachi
Hyosung
Hyosung Corporation
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Industrial Solutions Limited
Larsen & Toubro
Mitsubishi Electric
Nissin Electric
Powell Industries, Inc.
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Tenaga Switchgear Sdn. Bhd
Toshiba
Toshiba Corporation
