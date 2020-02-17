Visiongain Publishes Global Functional Chewing Gum Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Product (Nicotine Gum, Oral Health, Dietary Gum, and Lifestyle), by Distribution Channel (Online Channel and Offline Channel), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts.

Market Definition:

• Functional chewing gum are the types of chewing gum which provides additional practical function along with the usual enjoyment provided by a traditional chewing gum as a confectionery product.

• Nicotine gums and chewing gums with oral health properties are the most popular functional chewing gum.

• Functional chewing gum for oral care helps in whitening teeth, preventing plaque, and gingivitis and improves breath.

• Smoking cessation therapy, the demand for slimming chewing gum, growing innovations, and demand for sugarless gum drives the functional chewing gum industry globally.

Market Overview and Trends

• Functional chewing gums are gaining popularity because of its health benefits.

• Consumers find it cheaper alternative to supplements, which increases their demand.

• Increase in use of natural ingredients in functional chewing gums propels the market growth.

• Anti-ageing, cholesterol lowering, acne treatment, menopause gum, cellulite treatment, and breast enlargements are some other benefits of medical chewing gums.

• Consumers consciousness about appearances in social gatherings is trending the demand for teeth whitening oral care products.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Growing health consciousness has increased consumer inclination towards functional chewing gums.

• Growing popularity of smoking cessation therapy has helped in the immense market growth.

• Beneficial effects on reducing anxiety & increasing alertness are other factors influencing the market growth.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Over-consumption of chewing gum leading to the health issues is degrading the market.

• Lack of regulations on the use of the chewing gums is also one of the restraining factors.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The global functional chewing gum market is segmented on the Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

Product Type

• Nicotine Gum Market, 2019-2029

• Oral Health Market, 2019-2029

• Dietary Gum Market, 2019-2029

• Lifestyle Market, 2019-2029

Distribution Channel Type

• Online Channel Market, 2019-2029

• Offline Channel Market, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Manufacturers are competing in terms of product quality, new products and competitive pricing.

• Innovative chewing gums with functional benefits such as energy gums, tooth whitening gums, sleep gums, weight reducing gums, and focus gums are being manufactured to maintain their position in the market.

• Manufacturers are going with the trend to attract more consumers like sugarless gums, adding medicinal values, increasing the health benefits for customers.

Companies covered in the report include:

Cipla

Ezaki Glico

Fazer

Fertin Pharma

Functional gums S.R.L

GlaxoSmithKline

Khloros

Lemon Pharma

Masterfoodah

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Omega Pharma

Per Os Bio

Project 7

Ragolds

Retrobrands USA LLC

SmartGum

Think gum

Wrigley Company

Wugum

