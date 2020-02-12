Visiongain Publishes Global Frozen Food Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Product (Ready Meals, Meat & Poultry, Sea Food, Potatoes, Vegetables & Fruits and Soups), Type (Raw Material and Half Cooked), by Technique (Freezing Techniques & Equipment and Frozen Food Packaging) and User (Food Service Industry and Retail Customers), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• The deep-frozen food products that can be stored and used over a long period are referred to as frozen foods.

• Freezing the food helps in preserving it from the time it is prepared to the time it is eaten.

• It also slows down the decomposition by turning residual moisture into ice, inhibiting the growth of most bacterial species.

Market Overview and Trends

• Frozen food market comprises retail as well as business customers.

• People with hectic lifestyles are preferring frozen food as they are easily available, ready-to-eat and saves time.

• The demand and consumption of frozen foods are mainly in the developing markets across the Asian countries such as India and China.

• Consumers are preferring ready-to-eat food to comfort their appetite and reduce household chores.

• Easier availability of frozen foods has influenced the purchasing patterns of consumer regarding dietary products.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Manufacturers are considering the consumer traits, quality criteria and food safety helping them to widen their customer base.

• Customers with hectic lifestyle prefer ready-to-eat food products as main meal and they buy a lot to store in the home.

• Children preference is another factor leading to demand for frozen food, especially for frozen meat and poultry.

• Increase in number of large retail chains including hypermarkets and supermarkets has increased the demand of frozen food.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Frozen food is prepared using partially hydrogenated oil that contains harmful trans fats.

• Frozen food increases the risk of cardiac arrest and high blood pressure.

• Lack of proper refrigeration facility in retail stores and inadequate distribution facility in semi-urban and rural areas are the major challenges for the industry in developing markets.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The Global Frozen Food Market is segmented on the Product, Distribution Channel type, Sales Category type and Geography.

Product

• Ready Meals Market, 2019-2029

• Meat & Poultry Market, 2019-2029

• Sea Food Market, 2019-2029

• Potatoes Market, 2019-2029

• Vegetables & Fruits Market, 2019-2029

• Soups Market, 2019-2029

Type

• Raw Material Market, 2019-2029

• Half Cooked Market, 2019-2029

Technique

• Freezing Techniques & Equipment Market, 2019-2029

• Frozen Food Packaging Market, 2019-2029

User

• Food Service Industry Market, 2019-2029

• Retail Customers Market, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Europe is estimated to account for the largest market share in the frozen food market.

• Technological advancements and constant improvements in food production-distribution processes create lucrative prospects for market players.

• Product innovation, diversification, and competitive pricing are several other strategies adopted by companies to increase their sales.

• Key companies focus on various strategic initiatives like product innovation, and product portfolio expansion to maintain their industry position.

Companies covered in the report include:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Amy's Kitchen

Aryzta AG

Cargill Incorporated

ConAgra

Europastry S.A.

Flower Foods

General Mills Inc.

Goya Foods

H.J. Heinz

Iceland Foods Ltd.

JBS S.A.

Kellogg Company

Kraft Foods Group Inc.

McCain Foods

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

Nestle

Pinnacle Foods Inc.

Ralcorp Frozen Bakery Products

Seneca Foods Corporation

Simplot Food Group

The Schwan Food Company

Tyson Foods

Unilever

