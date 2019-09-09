Visiongain Publishes Global Electric Insulator Market 2019-2029 Report
09 Sep, 2019, 14:00 BST
LONDON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Type (Ceramic, Glass and Composite), by Voltage (Low, Medium and High), by End-User (Utilities and Industries) and Application (Transformer, Cables, Busbar), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• An electric insulator is a material that does not conduct electricity owing to the lack of free flow between its internal electric charges.
• Electric insulators are the products manufactured from electric insulator materials for providing electric isolation and mechanical support.
Market Overview and Trends
• Nanotechnology is rapidly growing as an innovative technology alternative to create advance materials with unique characteristics and performance for different applications in several industrial sectors.
• Electric insulators are gears with crucial importance in the electricity network system, reliability and high performance are essential characteristics demanded by actual markets.
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Rise in investments in T&D networks
• Refurbishment of existing grid networks
• Increasing adoption of renewable energy sources
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• Surge in grey market products of low quality
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
Type
• Ceramic Market, 2019-2029
• Glass Market, 2019-2029
• Composite Market, 2019-2029
Voltage
• Low Voltage Market 2019-2029
• Medium Voltage Market 2019-2029
• High Voltage Market 2019-2029
End-User
• Utilities Market, 2019-2029
• Industries Market, 2019-2029
Application
• Transformer Market, 2019-2029
• Cables Market, 2019-2029
• Busbar Market, 2019-2029
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• Americas Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Middle East, Latin America and Africa Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies such as contacts & agreements in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global electric insulator market.
• It has been anticipated that a considerable number of product launches, developments, mergers, and acquisitions will occur in the global electric insulator industry in the forecast period.
Companies covered in the report include:
ABB
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
DuPont
General Electric Company
Hubbell
K-Line Insulators Limited
L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering
Lapp Insulators
Maclean-Fogg
NGK Insulators
PPC Austria Holding GmbH
Solar Turbines
Southwire Company
Subsea 7
TE Connectivity
Toshiba
Vericor Power
