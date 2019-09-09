Visiongain Publishes Global Electric Insulator Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Type (Ceramic, Glass and Composite), by Voltage (Low, Medium and High), by End-User (Utilities and Industries) and Application (Transformer, Cables, Busbar), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• An electric insulator is a material that does not conduct electricity owing to the lack of free flow between its internal electric charges.

• Electric insulators are the products manufactured from electric insulator materials for providing electric isolation and mechanical support.

Market Overview and Trends

• Nanotechnology is rapidly growing as an innovative technology alternative to create advance materials with unique characteristics and performance for different applications in several industrial sectors.

• Electric insulators are gears with crucial importance in the electricity network system, reliability and high performance are essential characteristics demanded by actual markets.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Rise in investments in T&D networks

• Refurbishment of existing grid networks

• Increasing adoption of renewable energy sources

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Surge in grey market products of low quality

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Type

• Ceramic Market, 2019-2029

• Glass Market, 2019-2029

• Composite Market, 2019-2029

Voltage

• Low Voltage Market 2019-2029

• Medium Voltage Market 2019-2029

• High Voltage Market 2019-2029

End-User

• Utilities Market, 2019-2029

• Industries Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Transformer Market, 2019-2029

• Cables Market, 2019-2029

• Busbar Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• Americas Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East, Latin America and Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies such as contacts & agreements in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global electric insulator market.

• It has been anticipated that a considerable number of product launches, developments, mergers, and acquisitions will occur in the global electric insulator industry in the forecast period.

Companies covered in the report include:

ABB

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

DuPont

General Electric Company

Hubbell

K-Line Insulators Limited

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering

Lapp Insulators

Maclean-Fogg

NGK Insulators

PPC Austria Holding GmbH

Solar Turbines

Southwire Company

Subsea 7

TE Connectivity

Toshiba

Vericor Power

