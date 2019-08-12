Visiongain Publishes Global Dehydrating Breathers Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Desiccant Volume (4.0 kg), by Type (Conventional, Self-Dehydrating Breather), by End User (Utilities, Industrial, Heavy-Duty Vehicles), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Dehydrating breathers are primarily used to prevent the normal moisture in the air from coming in contact with the oil in electrical equipment.

• They are frequently used on the oil compartment of a load tap changer or on the air side of a power transformer conservator.

Market Overview and Trends

• Dehydrating breathers are rated by the amount of oil that the breather can protect; the smallest breather can protect an oil volume of 300 gallons whereas the largest breather can protect an oil volume of 9600 gallons.

• The smallest breather contains about one-half pound of silica gel and the largest breather contains about 18 pounds of silica gel.

• The breathers are also provided with an oil trap preventing continuous contact between the moist air and the Silicage1, allowing longer life of the Silicage1 and lower maintenance.

Download samples here:

https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-dehydrating-breathers-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Increasing investment in industrialization and urbanization which is readily driving the demand for quick and affordable alternatives.

• Rise in investments in the transmission & distribution infrastructure.

• Growth in requirement for protection of equipment.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Alternatives for dehydrating breathers

• Rise in adoption of dry-type transformers

To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-dehydrating-breathers-market-report-2019-2029/

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Desiccant Volume

• <2.0 Kg Market, 2019-2029 • 2.0 – 4.0 Kg Market, 2019-2029 • >4.0 Kg Market, 2019-2029

Type

• Conventional Market

• Self-Dehydrating Breather Market

End User

• Utilities Market, 2019-2029

• Industrial Market, 2019-2029

• Heavy-Duty Vehicles Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East Market, 2019-2029

• Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Major key players are focusing towards new product launches to sustain intense competition.

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved Dehydrating breathers technology across various sectors.

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Drytech

Electron Power

Excel Enterprise

Hangzhou Giantway Import & Export Co Ltd

Hebei Yachen Electric Co., Ltd

Heramb Electric

Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen (MR)

Palappallil Agro Farms

Parker Hannifin Corp

Powersave Transformers

Shaanxi Fullstar Electronics Co Ltd

Siemens

Simaltia Corporation

Sorbead India

TJPFTZ L.X. International Trading Co Ltd

Trade-link

Trico

Victory Electricals Limited

Whitmore

Xinxiang Dongfeng Filter Technology Co Ltd

Yueqing Ruoshui Trading Co.Ltd

Yuyao Veedai Electric Co., Ltd.

To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Visiongain