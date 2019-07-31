Visiongain Publishes Global Coal to Liquid (CTL) Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Technology (DCL, ICL), by Product (Diesel, Gasoline), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Coal liquefaction is a procedure of transforming coal into liquid hydrocarbons: liquid fuels and petrochemicals.

• The concern of using coal liquefaction is the disposal of carbon dioxide, a by-product of the process. If carbon capture and storage facilities are not employed, the CO2 emissions greatly affect the carbon footprint of greenhouse gases causing more environmental damage.

Market Overview and Trends

• Liquid coal is estimated to become a petroleum substitute and can be used in the transportation industry.

• It is used as alternative liquid fuels like methanol and dimethyl ether (DME), it is also used in lubricants, synthetic waxes and chemical feed stocks.

Download samples here:

https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-coal-to-liquid-ctl-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Rise independence on natural gas and crude oil for the production of transportation fuels accompanied with slowly declining reserves as per the current industry scenario is the key factor responsible for the CTL technology implementation.

• Increasing need for new, sustainable, eco-friendly, and smart fuel solutions.

• Surge in the costs of crude oil or natural gas processing is further projected to drive demand for CTL process.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High capital investment

• High cost for development of CTL technology

To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-coal-to-liquid-ctl-market-report-2019-2029/

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Technology

• DCL Market, 2019-2029

• ICL Market, 2019-2029

Product

• Diesel Market

• Gasoline Market

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East Market, 2019-2029

• Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Being a new technology, there are very few companies operating in the Coal to Liquid (CTL) market. However, number of players are entering in this arena by developing more standardized and cost effective technologies.

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved Coal to Liquid (CTL) technology across various sectors.

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Air Products & Chemicals Inc

Bakrie Group

BHP

Bumi plc

Celanese Corporation

Clean Carbon Industries

DKRW Energy LLC

Genel Energy

Glencore

Hunton Energy

Monash Energy

Oil India Ltd

Pall Corporation

Rentech

Rio Tinto

Secure Energy

Shanxi Lu'an

Siemens

Yankuang Group Co. Ltd

Yitai Yili Energy

To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Visiongain