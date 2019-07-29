Visiongain Publishes Global Busbar Protection Market 2019-2029 Report
29 Jul, 2019, 14:00 BST
LONDON, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Voltage (Medium Voltage, High Voltage, Extra High Voltage), by Impedance (Low Impedance, High Impedance), by End User (Utilities, Industries, Transportation), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• Busbar play a significant role in power transmission and distribution. It is employed as a central distribution point for all feeders.
• In the case of a fault, current on the busbar becomes high, resulting to mechanical destruction, which would affect all feeders.
Market Overview and Trends
• High speed operation, reliability and stability are the major parameters in terms of selecting a busbar protection.
• The second zone distance protection relays on incoming feeder, with operating time of 0.3 to 0.5 seconds have been applied for busbar protection.
• Extra high-voltage power transmission infrastructure transmits the power generated by Medium Voltage wind and solar plants.
Download samples here:
https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-busbar-protection-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Significant rise in the investment to modernize the transmission & distribution infrastructure and surge in prominence on renewable energy sources across the globe are driving the busbar protection market.
• Expansion of digital protection relay is a major factor propelling the busbar protection market growth.
• Considerably growing per capita electricity consumption and development of digital protection infrastructure is further fuelling the market growth.
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• High capital investment
• Delay in grid expansion projects
To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-busbar-protection-market-report-2019-2029/
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
Voltage
• Medium Voltage Market, 2019-2029
• High Voltage Market, 2019-2029
• Extra High Voltage Market, 2019-2029
Impedance
• Low Impedance Market
• High Impedance Market
End User
• Utilities Market, 2019-2029
• Industries Market, 2019-2029
• Transportation Market, 2019-2029
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Middle East Market, 2019-2029
• Africa Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Increased investments in smart grids and energy systems by the major key players.
• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved busbar protection technology across various sectors.
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
ABB
Alfanar
Andritz
Arcteq
Basler Electric
Benchmarking
Eaton
Erlphase Power Technologies
GE
Mitsubishi Electric
NR Electric
Reliserv Solution
Schneider Electric
SEL
Siemens
Toshiba
ZIV
To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article