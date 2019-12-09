Visiongain Publishes Global Burn Care Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Product (Advanced, Biologics, Traditional), Depth (Minor, Partial-thickness, Full-thickness Burn), End-Users (Hospitals (Inpatient, Outpatient), Physician Clinics, Homecare), Company, Global Opportunity Analysis by Country and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• Burn is an injury to skin or tissue caused due to heat, radiation, electricity, or chemicals.

• In most cases, hot liquids and fire are the common causes of burn, besides which alcoholism, smoking, and violence between people may also lead to burn injuries.

• These wounds are preventable only if few precautions are followed. While superficial burns can be managed by simple pain medications, major burns require prolonged treatment in specialized burn-care centres.

Market Overview and Trends

• Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and treatments to improve cosmetic appeal is boosting the growth of the Burn Care Market in the upcoming years.

• Rising concern regarding aesthetic appearance among patients is a major factor attributed to the rising demand for the products available in the market are the prominent trends observed in the Burn Care Market.

• Rising demand for skin grafts is also a major growth contributor to spur the demand of Burn Care Market in the forecast year.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Increasing incidence of burn injuries, and advancements in burn care products, are the key factors to drive the Burn Care Market.

• Increasing awareness level among people regarding the availability of various treatment options for burn care management is anticipated to boost market growth.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High cost of advanced treatments and products, lack of reimbursement, stringent regulatory requirements may hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The Burn Care Market is segmented on the by product, depth, end-user, and geography

1. Burn Care Market, By Product

a. Advanced

b. Biologics

c. Traditional

2. Burn Care Market, By Depth

a. Minor

b. Partial Thickness

c. Full Thickness

3. Burn Care Market, By End Users

a. Hospitals

b. Physician Clinics

c. Homecare

4. Burn Care Market, By Region

4.1 Introduction

4.2 North America

4.2.1 US

4.2.2 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Germany

4.3.2 UK

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 Rest of Europe

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Japan

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 India

4.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

4.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

Competitive Analysis:

• Research and development is the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the Burn Care Market.

• These companies has developed various strategies and developments such as product launch, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, and collaborations.

Companies covered in the report include:

3M

Acelity LP

Coloplast

Convatec Healthcare

Derma Science

Deroyal Industries

Holiister

Medtronic

Molnlycke Health Care

Smith & Nephew plc

