Visiongain Publishes Global Boiler Control Market 2019-2029 Report
24 Jul, 2019, 14:00 BST
LONDON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Boiler Control Type (Water Tube Boiler, Fire Tube Boiler), by Control Type (Modulating Control, On/Off Control), by Component (Hardware and Software), by End User (Industrial, Commercial), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• Boilers are principal steam or hot-water generators used in industrial plants. In addition, they are designed to operate efficiently and safely while responding rapidly to demand changes.
• Control techniques incorporated in boiler control are proficient of reducing operating costs while providing greater flexibility in plant management.
Market Overview and Trends
• Tools for burner combustion control primarily include regulation of excess air, oxygen trim, burner modulation, air/fuel cross limiting and heal control.
• The rise in popularity of such systems is rising because power generation and process industries are trying to maximize the utilization of locally produced renewable biomass and recycled fuels.
• The boiler control market is experiencing a trend of designing industrial boiler systems that can support multi-fuel operations.
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Significant rise in demand of boiler control in the power generation industry.
• Increased demand for energy efficiency equipment to control steam pressure.
• Increase in adoption of IoT for real-time information offer lucrative opportunities in the boiler control market in the near future.
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• High upgrading cost of aging power plants
• Lack of protocols standardization
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
Boiler Control Type
• Water tube boiler Market, 2019-2029
• Fire tube boiler Market, 2019-2029
Control Type
• Modulating control Market, 2019-2029
• On/Off control Market, 2019-2029
Component
• Hardware
• Software
End User
• Industrial Market, 2019-2029
• Commercial Market, 2019-2029
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Middle East Market, 2019-2029
• Africa Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Leading players including Siemens, Emerson, and ABB have implemented Artificial Intelligence (AI) in their On/Off control packages, which helps to reduce energy costs in the power plants, reduced greenhouse gases, provides improved heat rate, and lower generation costs.
• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved boiler control technology across various sectors.
Companies covered in the report include:
Alfa Laval
Alstom
Anyang Forst Boiler Manufacture Co Ltd
Benchmarking
Bloom Engineering
Dongfang Boiler Group
Fuji Electric
Henan Swet Boiler Co., Ltd
Hitachi Ltd.
Maxon & Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Micromod Automation
Robert Bosch
Weil-Mclain
Woodward
