Visiongain Publishes Global Autonomous Aircraft Market Report 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Technology (Increasingly Autonomous, Fully Autonomous), End Use (Commercial, Cargo & Delivery Aircraft, Air Medical Services, Passenger Air Vehicle, Personal Air Vehicle, Combat and ISR, Other), Component(Flight Management Computers, Air Data Inertial Reference Units (ADIRU), Sensors, Actuation System, Software, Intelligent Servos, Cameras, Radars & Transponders, Propulsion Systems), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Autonomous aircraft are unmanned aircraft that does not allow pilot intervention in the management of the flight. These aircrafts are used for both civil and military purposes.

• These aircraft provide less errors due to their autonomous behaviour that make them suitable for commercial, cargo & delivery aircraft, air medical services, passenger air vehicle, personal air vehicle, combat and ISR Components.

• Autonomous aircraft can be controlled either under remote control by a human operator or autonomously by onboard computers.

Market Overview and Trends

• Evolution of smart drones and reduced emissions has increased the autonomous aircraft market size.

• The components such as flight management computers, air data inertial reference units (ADIRU), sensors, actuation system, software, intelligent servos, cameras, radars & transponders, and propulsion systems used in autonomous aircraft enables to monitors and controls the autonomy of aircraft.

• The increasing use of automation in aircraft and the growing trend towards aircraft being fully autonomous in future is anticipated to upsurge the autonomous aircraft market growth in upcoming years.

• Growing demand of autonomous aircraft in various other sectors is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for key players. This has increased the autonomous aircraft market share of key players.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Technological advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) has increased the demand of autonomous aircraft market

• Increasing operating efficiency and cost savings has enhanced the autonomous aircraft market

• Reduced human error is key reason for the growing adoption of autonomous aircraft market

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High cost of autonomous aircraft may limit the autonomous aircraft market growth

• Safety during emergency situations is hampering the autonomous aircraft size

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The autonomous aircraft market is segmented on the technology, end use, component and geography.

Technology

• Increasingly Autonomous Market, 2019-2029

• Fully Autonomous Market, 2019-2029

End Use

• Commercial Market, 2019-2029

• Cargo & Delivery Aircraft Market, 2019-2029

• Air Medical Services Market, 2019-2029

• Passenger Air Vehicle Market, 2019-2029

• Personal Air Vehicle Market, 2019-2029

• Combat and ISR Market, 2019-2029

• Other Market, 2019-2029

Component

• Flight Management Computers Market, 2019-2029

• Air Data Inertial Reference Units (ADIRU) Market, 2019-2029

• Sensors Market, 2019-2029

• Actuation System Market, 2019-2029

• Software Market, 2019-2029

• Intelligent Servos Market, 2019-2029

• Cameras Market, 2019-2029

• Radars & Transponders Market, 2019-2029

• Propulsion Systems Market, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Research and development is the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the autonomous aircraft market.

• These companies has developed various strategies and developments such as product launch, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, and collaborations.

• Boeing established a contract with US NAVY of USD 805 million for the engineering and manufacturing of 4 MQ-25 aerial refueling unmanned aircraft.

• Lockheed Martin collaborated with Sikorsky Autonomy Research Aircraft (SARA) for a joint firefighting and lifesaving demonstration of Desert Hawk 3.1 fixed wing unmanned aircraft, the K-MAX helicopter, and the Indago quadrotor.

Companies covered in the report include:

Aeronautics

Aerovironment

Airbus

Airobotics

Aston Martin

Aurora Flight Sciences Corporation

BAE Systems

Bell Helicopter

Boeing

Elbit Systems

Embraer

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

Joby Aviation

Karem Aircraft Inc.

Lift

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Piasecki Aircraft Corporation

Planck Aero

PrecisionHawk

Raytheon

Saab

SkyLights Inc

Volocopter GmbH

Wing

