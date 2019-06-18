Visiongain Publishes Global Aircraft Exhaust System Market Report 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Aviation Type (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business Aviation, General Aviation), System (Engine Exhaust System, APU Exhaust System), Component (Exhaust Cone, Exhaust Pipe, Exhaust Nozzle, APU Exhaust Liner, APU Exhaust Tube, Turbocharger, Others), End User (OEM, MRO), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• An aircraft exhaust system is critical to flight safety. Damaged exhaust systems can prompt carbon monoxide spoiling, flame, or loss of engine execution. The exhaust system must be in great condition and free of split. The exhaust system must be in good condition and do not have cracks.

• The aircraft exhaust system is one of the significant components of the aircraft propulsion machine. The exhaust system that is available inside the aircraft coincides with the exhaust stacks, exhaust suppressors, tailpipes, wyes, risers, and turbo exhaust transitions.

• Exhaust systems remain the overwhelming system as far as usefulness and intermittently experience outrageous repeated cycles of stress and strain due to being situated at the backside of aircraft motor.

Market Overview and Trends

• Additive manufacturing (3D Printing) for gas turbine & exhaust components that provides higher power densities and the development of low drag & less sound nacelle systems for future aircraft is developing new aircraft exhaust system market trend that will to drive the market in upcoming years.

• The new low drag, lightweight exhaust components contribute in increasing the fuel efficiency of aircraft, and thus the demand for such components is increasing.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• The rising adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles in military & commercial applications globally is driving the aircraft exhaust system market.

• The demand for lightweight and energy efficient systems with less gas radiating fumes framework is major factors enlarging aircraft exhaust system market share.

• Increasing delivery of fighter aircraft in military aviation sector is driving the aircraft exhaust system market growth.

• The decreasing airline ticket prices has risen the demand for air travel in emerging countries and this has created significant growth opportunities for the aircraft exhaust system market in emerging economies.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Reduction in composite material costs as well as the adoption of advanced technology for aircraft exhaust system is likely to hinder the aircraft exhaust system market size over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The aircraft exhaust system market is segmented on the aviation type, system, component, end user, and geography.

Aviation Type

• Commercial Aviation Market, 2019-2029

• Military Aviation Market, 2019-2029

• General Aviation Market, 2019-2029

• Business Aviation Market, 2019-2029

System

• Engine Exhaust System Market, 2019-2029

• APU Exhaust System Market, 2019-2029

Component

• Exhaust Cone Market, 2019-2029

• Exhaust Pipe Market, 2019-2029

• Exhaust Nozzle Market, 2019-2029

• APU Exhaust Liner Market, 2019-2029

• APU Exhaust Tube Market, 2019-2029

• Turbocharger Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

End User

• OEM Market, 2019-2029

• MRO Market, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Research and development is the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the aircraft exhaust system market.

• These companies has developed various strategies and developments such as product launch, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, and collaborations.

• Honeywell Aerospace collaborated with and GE Aviation for supplying a new engine with an integrated avionics cockpit for the Aerion's AS2 supersonic business jet. This jet engine consists of two fan turbofan and shaft that would be capable of fast flying faster than the speed of sound over the water while making a flight at the subsonic speed over the land.

• UTC Aerospace Systems signed ten years supply agreement with China Southern Airlines. Under this agreement UTC will provide FlightSense OSS (On-Site Support) for supplying repair services and spare parts.

Companies covered in the report include:

Aerospace Manufacturing, Inc.

Benteler International

Custom Aircraft Parts

Doncasters

DUCOMMUN

Esterline Technologies

Exotic Metals

Faurecia SA

Franke Industrie

Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. Kg.

GKN Aerospace

Hellenic Aerospace Industry

Industria De Turbo Propulsores

Magellan Aerospace

Nexcelle

Nordam

Orbital ATK

Sango Co. Ltd.

Senior Aerospace

Sky Dynamics Corporation

Tenneco Inc.

ThomasNet

Triumph Group

