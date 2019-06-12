Visiongain Publishes Global Aircraft Battery Market Report 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Battery Type (Lead Acid Battery, Nickel Cadmium Battery, Lithium-ion Battery), Aircraft Type (Civil Aircraft, Military Aviation, UAV), Power Density (Less Than 300 Wh/Kg, More Than 300 Wh/Kg), Aircraft Technology (Traditional, Hybrid, Electric, More Electric), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Application (Propulsion, Auxiliary Power Unit (APU), Emergency, Others), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Batteries consist of single or multiple cells that convert chemical energy into electrical energy. Almost every aircraft currently incorporates electrical system that includes one or more batteries.

• An aircraft has a main battery and auxiliary power unit (APU) battery. These batteries are used during preflight to power up the electrical system and to start the auxiliary power unit.

• In addition, these aircraft batteries play a very vital role as they supply power to the aircraft in the case of power failure.

• The aircraft battery type includes lead acid battery, nickel cadmium battery, or lithium-ion battery with power density less than 300 wh/kg and/or more than 300 wh/kg.

• Batteries used in the aircraft must be reliable, durable, and lighter in weight as well as require less maintenance and cost efficient.

• The use of aircraft battery in propulsion, auxiliary power unit (APU), emergency, and other application is driving the aircraft battery market size.

Market Overview and Trends

• Need for advanced battery solutions for non-traditional aircraft and adoption of fuel cells to reduce carbon emissions is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth.

• Need for better battery management systems has increased the use of the more electric aircraft (MEA) for aircrafts and this will increase the market size during the forecast period.

• The growing aircraft battery market trend of replacing lead acid batteries by ultra-low maintenance (ULM) Ni-cad batteries in commercial aircraft.

Market Dynamics:



Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Increasing adoption of more electric aircraft technology in commercial aircraft is anticipated to grow the aircraft battery market share in upcoming years.

• Proliferation in the number of aircraft deliveries due to rising air passenger's rate has increased the demand of the aircraft battery market.

• Increasing demand for lithium ion based batteries due to its low cost features has increased the demand of these batteries in aircrafts.

• Increasing adoption of UAVs in commercial and civil applications has enhanced the market growth.

• Also, the growing aircraft fleet size and an advancement in technology is supplementing the adoption of aircraft battery.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• The high initial cost of battery may limit the aircraft battery market size.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The aircraft battery market is segmented on the battery type, aircraft type, aircraft technology, end user, application, and geography.

Battery Type

• Lead Acid Battery Market, 2019-2029

• Nickel Cadmium Battery Market, 2019-2029

• Lithium-ion Battery Market, 2019-2029

Aircraft Type

• Civil Aircraft Market, 2019-2029

• Military Aircraft Market, 2019-2029

• UAV Aircraft Market, 2019-2029

Power Density

• Less Than 300 Wh/Kg Market, 2019-2029

• More Than 300 Wh/Kg Market, 2019-2029

Aircraft Technology

• Traditional Market, 2019-2029

• Hybrid Market, 2019-2029

• Electric Market, 2019-2029

• More Electric Market, 2019-2029



End User

• OEM Market, 2019-2029

• Aftermarket Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Propulsion Market, 2019-2029

• Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Market, 2019-2029

• Emergency Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Research and development is the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the aircraft battery market.

• These companies has developed various strategies and developments such as product launch, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, and collaborations.

• Bell Helicopter entered into partnership with Electric Power Systems on hybrid-electric aircraft engines. The Electric Power Systems to develop energy storage systems for Bell vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.

• Saft launched its new Skyzen batteries double maintenance intervals for the Airbus A320 aircraft Family. Skyzen is a nickel-based aviation battery that has well-established track record with major aircraft and helicopter manufacturers.

Companies covered in the report include:

Boeing

Cella Energy

Concorde Battery Corporation

Dow Aero Logistics

Eaglepicher Technologies

EaglePitcher Technologies LLC

Enersys

Gill Batteries

GS Yuasa Corporation

HBL Power Systems Limited

HBL Power Systems Ltd

Kokam

Marathonnorco Aerospace

Marvel Aero International, Inc.

Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics

Saft

Satair

Securaplane Technologies Inc.

Sichuan Changhong Battery

Sion Power

Tadiran Batteries

Teledyne Battery Products (Teledyne Technologies)

Tesla Industries Inc.

ThomasNet

True Blue Power

