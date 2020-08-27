Visiongain publishes Confectionery Market 2020-2030 report

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Forecasts by Product (Chocolate Confectionery, (White, Milk, Dark), Sugar Confectionery, Hard-Boiled Sweets, Caramels & Toffees, Gums & Jellies, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Others, Fine Bakery Wares, Others), by Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Others). Plus Analysis of Leading Companies

The new report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers an updated outlook for the global confectionery market and growing "sugar-free, organic and low-calorie products" trend. Visiongain assesses that the confectionery market will generate revenues of $xyz bn in 2020.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Rising consumer awareness towards the healthy lifestyle coupled with increasing demand of nutritious foods. Population have become more conscious about the perfect percentage of sugar intake in their daily life. These factors are expected to drive the demand for low sugar confectionery products.

Furthermore, consumption of organic product is increasing day by day. The dieticians and health experts are suggesting organic chocolate and confectionary products. Demand of organic product is high in developed countries including U.S., Germany, U.K., France and France. Companies such as Kraft Foods and Nestle S.A. are providing healthy confectionery with the commitment of low fat to boost their product demand.

In 2019, France based company "Chocolate Distribution" has started selling their low-calorie Red Delight chocolate for the U.S. market. They also opened their own plant in U.S. to develop new series of Red Delight chocolate for U.S. consumers. Their flagship brand, the gourmet series is produced in Latvia, which is one of the world's lowest calorie chocolates. It contains 16 calorie value per piece. It is a popular brand of Scandinavia, U.K., Central and Eastern Europe.

Large numbers of companies are currently working on product innovation and development by understanding the growing consumer demand. It has been observed that launch of innovative products with odor sensations, energy boost, and combination of liquid & solid flavors will boost the market growth in coming years.

Demand for confectionery products is increasing day by day. Consumer inclination towards the requirement of healthy chocolate products and other confectioneries is expected to drive the product demand. In January 2017, U.S. based company "Sanders & Morley Candy Makers Inc." has introduced chocolate covered gummi bears and miniature dark chocolate peppermint patties. These launches have significantly increased their brand visibility among millennial segments. However, these products also got popularity among customers who prefer snacking products with high-quality ingredients, including peppermint oil, invert sugar, and egg whites.

Large- and small-scale players are selling their products through different distribution channels, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, grocery stores and forecourt retailers. Rising population at global level is encouraging confectionery manufacturers to increase their retail sales channels in cities and small-town areas. It has been observed that Key chocolate manufacturers including NESTLE S.A., MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. and THE HERSHEY COMPANY are heavily investing in increasing their retail chain in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities of South Asia Pacific Countries.

China and India are the major contributors in this region for confectionery consumption. Trend of online shopping is increasing heavily among end users of these countries. Majority of the companies are selling their products through third party e-commerce websites to increase their market reach. Leading players are selling confectionery products through company-owned websites and third-party websites by understanding market demand.

Now: "Confectionery Industry Boom: Chocolate, Sugar, Fine Bakery Wares Markets Witnessing High Demand." This is an example of the business critical headline that you need to know about – and more importantly, you need to read Visiongain's objective analysis of how this will impact your company and the industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to this news? Are you sufficiently informed?

How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in the confectionery sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.

In this brand-new report, you will receive 176 in-depth tables, charts and graphs– all unavailable elsewhere.

The 303-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global confectionery market. It reveals the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you will be better informed and ready to act.

To request sample pages from this report please email contactus@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/confectionery-market-report-2020-2030/#download_sampe_div

Report Scope

• Global confectionery market forecasts from 2020-2030

• Regional confectionery market forecasts from 2020-2030 covering

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

• Country level confectionery forecasts from 2020-2030 covering

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• UK

• Germany

• France

• India

• China

• Japan

• Australia

• RoW

• Confectionery submarket forecasts from 2020-2030 covering

• Sugar

• Hard-Boiled Sweets

• Caramels & Toffees

• Gums & Jellies

• Medicated Confectionery

• Mints

• Others (Marshmallows, Nougat, Lollipops, and Liquorice)

• Chocolate

• White

• Milk

• Dark

• Fine Bakery Wares

• Others (Gums, Snack Products, Brand Ice Creams, and Raw Pastes)

• Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level confectionery markets from 2020-2030

• Profiles and competitive positioning map of the leading 10 confectionery companies

• Delfi

• Ezaki Glico Co.,

• Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

• Nestle S.A.

• Mondelez International

• The Hershey Company

• Unilever

• The Kraftheinz Company

• Lotte Confectionery Co.

• General Mills

How will you benefit from this report?

• This report will keep your confectionery knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind

• This report will reinforce strategic decision decision-making based upon definitive and reliable market data

• You will learn how to exploit new confectionery technological opportunities & trends

• You will be able to realise your company's full potential within the market

• You will better understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships

To request a report overview of this report please email contactus@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/confectionery-market-report-2020-2030/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email contactus@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

American Heart Association

Arcor

August Storck KG

Bourbon Corp.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG

Chocolat Frey AB

Delfi Limited

Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd.

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Co.

Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd.

Mars, Incorporated

Mondelez International, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Nigeria's Cocoa Association

Orion Corp.

The Hershey Company

The Kraftheinz Company

Unilever

United Confectionary Manufacturers

Valeo Foods Group

WM. Wrigley Jr. Company

To see a report overview please e-mail contactus@visiongain.com

RELATED REPORTS:

Food Flavour Enhancer Market Report 2020-2030

Functional Foods Market Report 2020-2030

Vitamin Ingredients Market Report 2019-2029

Super Foods Market Report 2019-2029

Stevia Market Report 2019-2029

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Visiongain